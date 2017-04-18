MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

WHO SHOULD OPEN A THIRD CASINO?

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes and MGM Resorts International are clashing over who should be allowed to open a third casino. The tribes say the state will lose $85.6 million annually if it creates a competitive process, resulting in the loss of existing tribal gambling payments to Connecticut. MGM says such predictions are “pure fantasy” and contend the gets a better deal if it opens up the process.

BLUMENTHAL – PASSENGER RIGHTS

(WFSB) Senator Richard Blumenthal said he is continuing to fight for passenger rights, and has announced his Airline Passenger Bill of Rights legislation. He said he wants passengers to get thousands, not hundreds of dollars, if they are bumped, adding that nobody should be bumped for frequent, elite-level fliers. He also wants the police to be banned from removing anyone unless it’s for a health or safety concern, and wants the airlines to face additional penalties, including lawsuits from passengers for delays, undisclosed fees and price gouging. Blumenthal said passenger outrage is only getting worse and the time is right for bipartisan support, but not everyone agrees with the need for a so-called “bill of rights,” saying the airline apologized, so it is time to move on.

SCALLOP FISHERY MANAGEMENT

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fishing regulators are getting ready to discuss ways to better manage the East Coast scallop fishery to avoid more conflicts between small- and big-boat fishermen. The New England Fishery Management Council is holding a meeting on the subject on Tuesday. Small boats have been in conflict with big boats in the northern Gulf of Maine in recent months.

ELLINGTON MURDER

ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A 40-year-old Connecticut man has been arraigned on charges he killed his wife in 2015. Richard Dabate faces murder, tampering with evidence and making a false statement charges in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Connie Dabate at their Ellington home on Dec. 23, 2015. Authorities say Dabate told them a masked man had entered their home, shot his wife and tied him up. He said he had escaped death by burning the intruder.

RI OPIOID REGS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Regulations meant to prevent opioid overdoses are taking effect in Rhode Island. The state Department of Health says the new regulations aim to reduce overdoses by imposing dosage limits on drugs used to treat acute pain. They also call for more education and training for prescribers of pain medications. The new regulations were developed by a state task force working to reduce the number of overdose deaths by one-third within three years.