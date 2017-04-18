TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

RESIDENT TROOPER PROGRAM STAYS PUT

A committee studying alternatives to the Preston resident state trooper program for almost a year has recommended that the town maintain the two resident troopers. Co-chairman of the study group David Paige outlined six options to officials during a special meeting. He concluded that reducing the number of troopers or eliminating the program would be a regression. Preston heard pitches from Norwich and Ledyard to have their forces police the town.

NEW INFO ON LITTLE LEAGUE PREZ

According to newly released court documents, the former president of Putnam Little League was arrested last month for allegedly molesting a 5 year old girl in September. Kyle Aldrich was confronted by the child’s mother and denied the accusations. A Putnam police officer attempted to interview him in October. Aldrich retained a lawyer and was arrested on multiple charges on March 31st. He was released on bond and is next due in court on May 5th.

POLLUTING THE THAMES

The Coast Guard Academy recently discovered that they have unknowingly been polluting the Thames River for the past 20 years. Apparently faulty construction work to the field house has allowed for thousands of gallons of wastewater to empty into the river. Academy spokesman David Santos says that “as soon as the problem was found, steps were taken to correct it.” The local health agency, Ledge Light Health District learned of the issue on Monday and is working to schedule a site inspection.

FIREFIGHTER NEEDED

Preston’s paid fire chief is seeking to add a fourth paid position, as the volunteer emergency response system is in decline. Chief Thomas Casey oversees the department that combines volunteers and three paid firefighters. He recently outlined the frequency of missed calls and the availability of certified volunteer personnel to town officials. Casey plans to meet with the Board of Finance on Wednesday to present the reasons for the need to hire a part time, paid per diem firefighter.