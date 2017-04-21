FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

RCDA INKS AGREEMENT

An announcement was made yesterday by the New London Renaissance City Development Association that a $10,000 deposit and a signed commitment to negotiate have been obtained from the developer hoping to build a hotel on the Fort Trumbull peninsula. Association president Linda Mariani says it is a highlight in a year that is showing economic promise with new development in the city. Several other proposals are also being considered.

JACKPOT NOT

Three Chinese Nationals, who claimed that Foxwoods Resort Casino illegally withheld winnings in 2011, will NOT have their appeal heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. They were hoping the high court would review a federal appeals ruling that upheld the dismissal of their $3 million lawsuit. Foxwoods maintained that the three cheated.

FREEZE BEMER

A New Haven trial lawyer has filed a motion to add two more young men to a civil suit seeking to freeze the assets of Bruce Bemer and another man who allegedly victimized them in a sex trafficking ring. Bemer, the owner of the New London-Waterford Speedbowl, has been charged with patronizing a trafficked person.

ZONING CHANGE SOUGHT

A change in zoning regulations that would allow for increased lot density and taller buildings is being sought by the owners of Olde Mistick Village. According to their attorney, they are committed to preserving the quality of the shopping destination and hope to add development to other sections of the site. The Stonington Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a public hearing on the request for May 2nd.