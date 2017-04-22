SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

GROTON TOWN COUNCIL DEALING WITH POSSIBLE STATE FUNDING CUTS

GROTON, CT. – The New London Day reports the Groton Town Council voted Friday night to restore $2.2 million to the school budget, sparing teaching jobs at the middle schools and high school but still result in the closure of Pleasant Valley Elementary School. The vote also means the school board can restore middle school sports and maintain high school sports without a pay-to-play requirement. After the vote, the council adjourned the meeting and a large crowd of parents and teachers left. The council then reconvened and voted to add an additional $255,000 to the school district budget. The rationale for the additional money was because last year, the school board returned $600,000 to the town to help when revenue fell short, and it returned another $247,000 to the town this year.

DRIVER NABBED GOING NORTH IN SOUTHBOUND LANE RT 95

A Groton town police officer made a traffic stop after he saw a vehicle driving erratically on rt 12, turn into rt 95 heading north in the southbound lane just before 1:30 Friday morning. Aware that his car appeared to be braking down, the driver pulled into the center medium and fled on foot toward the Groton Reservoir before giving up. Justin Rich, of Branford is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a divided highway. Police did not release a court date.

COLCHESTER MAN PULLS GUN ON FEDERAL AGENT

New London police say a federal agent arrested a Colchester man Friday morning after being threatened by the motorist who was wearing a Dunbar security uniform. Jason Gross had drawn a gun on the agent while stopped at traffic light at the intersection of Eugene O’Neill Drive and Governor Winthrop Boulevard. Police seized a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol and ammunition. Gross was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. A court date was not released by police.

SUSPECT MATCHING SAME DESCRIPTION ATTEMPTS TO ROB TWO BUSINESSES

Mansfield, CT. (April 21, 2017): State police detectives are investigating an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery by a suspect matching the same description. An attempt was made to rob the Mobil Gas Station in Mansfield, around 8:40 Friday morning. When the clerk refused to hand over cash, the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction. Around 9AM the store clerk at the Subway restaurant in N. Windham, reported that a male suspect entered the store, implied he had a weapon, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male with a dark complexion, approximately 5’10”, medium build, wearing a dark-colored, hooded, bulky winter jacket, a black and white bandana covering his face, grey sweatpants and dark-colored gloves. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 860-465-5469 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential. HEBRON DUNKIN DONUTS ROBBED Hebron, CT. (April 21, 2017): State Police detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime are investigating an early Friday morning burglary at the Dunkin Donuts in Hebron. A store clerk arriving for work reported they found the store unlocked and a door, leading to a room that contained an ATM damaged along with the ATM. An undisclosed amount of money from the ATM was determined to have been taken. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 860-465-5469 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.

RUSSIAN ACCUSED OF RUNNING SPAM RING IS INDICTED IN U.S.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Russian man described as one of the world’s most notorious criminal spammers has been indicted by a U.S. grand jury. Thirty-six-year-old Pyotr Levashov is accused of running a computer network that sent hundreds of millions of spam emails worldwide each year. He was arrested in Barcelona this month in a joint U.S.-Spanish operation, and the Justice Department is seeking his extradition.

Federal prosecutors in Connecticut announced Friday that Levashov was indicted Thursday on charges including accessing protected computers in furtherance of fraud.

A message seeking comment was sent to an attorney for Levashov in Spain.

American authorities say the sprawling Kelihos botnet was made up of compromised computers that sent phony emails advertising counterfeit drugs, harvested users’ logins and installed malware that intercepted bank account passwords.

THE LATEST AUDIT: PANEL MAY WARN POLICE ABOUT MISSING DATA

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – An advisory board is considering warning police in Connecticut’s capital city that the department faces a possible loss of state funding for failing to report data on thousands of traffic stops. The reports are required under a state law designed to prevent racial profiling. An audit of Hartford police records disclosed Friday that the department submitted valid data for about 2,000 traffic stops made between Oct. 1, 2015, and Sept. 30, 2016, but that dispatch logs show there were actually about 6,500 stops during that period. Members of the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project Advisory Board say they’re looking into whether to warn Hartford police and other departments about the penalties for not complying with the law. Hartford police say they’re confident officers collected the required data and they’re trying to determine why the data is missing.

THE LATEST: INDEPENDENT AUTOPSY COMPLETED ON AARON HERNANDEZ

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) – A physician retained by Aaron Hernandez’s family says an independent autopsy has been performed on the ex-NFL star’s body. Dr. Michael Baden tells The Associated Press he completed his autopsy Thursday after Hernandez’s remains were returned to the family. The state medical examiner had already completed its own autopsy and ruled Hernandez’s hanging death in prison a suicide. Baden won’t discuss his findings until outside labs finish a toxicology report and a study of Hernandez’s brain. Scientists at Boston University are studying the brain for signs of repeated trauma suffered by years of playing football. Baden said Friday the full findings will likely be turned over to Hernandez’s attorney in a few weeks. Baden is a former medical examiner for New York City. He’s performed autopsies in numerous high-profile cases.

ATTORNEYS GENERAL TO TRUMP: DONT CUT DRUG TREATMENT FUNDS

The top government lawyers from 19 states are telling President Donald Trump and the Republican leaders of Congress not to cut federal money for drug treatment programs. A group of Democratic state attorneys general sent a letter Friday to federal officials saying the government “cannot abandon this commitment to our communities.”

It’s the latest of several actions from Democratic attorneys general objecting to Trump policies. In this case, it’s a pre-emptive argument that comes as Trump says Republican lawmakers are closing in on an agreement on how to replace former President Barack Obama’s health insurance overhaul. It’s not clear what any new plan would mean for drug treatment, which has become a major issue amid an epidemic of addiction to opioid drugs.

FEDERAL AGENTS SEIZE RECORDS FROM CONNECTICUT FLIGHT SCHOOL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Federal agents have seized records from a Connecticut flight school that had a student pilot die in a 2016 plane crash. Investigators have said the crash appeared to be intentionally caused by the student pilot. The Hartford Courant reports that agents from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s inspector general visited the American Flight Academy at Hartford’s Brainard Airport on Thursday. The newspaper said a lawyer for the academy could not be reached for comment and that the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment. The 2016 crash that killed student pilot Feras Frietekh and burned instructor Arian Prevalla has been under investigation by the FBI. The National Transportation Safety Board determined that Frietekh crashed the plane intentionally in its initial report.

OFF-DUTY CONNECTICUT FIREFIGHTER SHOT IN INDUSTRIAL PARK

(WFSB) ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police are investigating the late night shooting of a Hartford firefighter. Officers responding to a 911 call found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds at an industrial park in Rocky Hill. He was taken to the hospital but his condition has not been disclosed. Police did not release the victim’s name but Hartford Fire Capt. Raul Ortiz identified him as firefighter Jimmy Ngo. He was off-duty at the time. A suspect left the scene in a car. There have been no arrests.

State police say there is no threat to the public because the incident appears to be isolated.