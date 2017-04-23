SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

SCIENCE MARCHES DRAW CROWDS IN CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hundreds marched in East Lyme Saturday demanding “science, not silence.” March for Science rallies in Hartford and New Haven also drew hundreds of people with colorful signs with colorful sayings promoting the importance of research and bashing the dangers of political interference. The two marches were among events in more than 500 cities around the world that coincided with Earth Day on Saturday. Scientists, research advocates and students were among the crowds. Some signs at the Hartford rally included “Science Makes America Think Again” and “Let’s All Pause for a Moment of Science.” Banners in New Haven included “Researchers Just Want to Have Funds” and “No Science No Beer.” Organizers said the events were designed as nonpartisan celebrations of science. But many marchers were critical of the Trump administration for climate change skepticism and proposed budget cuts to scientific causes.

SCIENCE MARCH-RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Several hundred science supporters in Providence have joined others in rallies around the world to promote the importance of science and defend it against political interference including proposed federal budget cuts. The March for Science in Providence was one of more than 500 worldwide events Saturday that coincided with Earth Day. Scientists, students and research advocates were among the crowd that gathered at the State House and marched downtown on a rainy day. Many held colorful signs with colorful sayings including “Make America Smart Again” and “Climate Change is for Real Not a Hoax.” Organizers say the march was designed as a nonpartisan celebration of scientific knowledge. But many participants were critical of the Trump administration for climate change skepticism and proposed budget cuts to scientific causes.

SERIOUS INJURY IN CENTRAL VILLAGE CRASH

PLAINFIELD – The Bulletin reports a Moosup man was seriously injured early Saturday morning when his vehicle crashed into a tree in the Central Village section of Plainfield and he was trapped inside. According to Plainfield Police, Matthew Avery, 31, of Moosup, was traveling westbound on Black Hill Road in a 2002 Infiniti G-20 when it ran off the road and slammed into a tree. It took responders 40 minutes to extricate Avery from the vehicle, police said. In addition to police, Central Village Fire Department and American Legion Ambulance both responded to the scene. A medical helicopter was requested, but could not fly because of the weather. Avery was taken to The William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich for treatment of his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

POLICE SEEK ROBBERY SUSPECT

WINDHAM – State police detectives are investigating an armed robbery in North Windham and an attempted robbery in Mansfield, according to The Bulletin. At 9 a.m. Friday, troopers from Troop K-Colchester responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant at 361 Boston Post Road in North Windham. The store clerk told police that a man entered the store, said he had a weapon and demanded cash. The suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded, bulky winter jacket, a black and white bandana covering his face, gray sweatpants and dark-colored gloves. That description also matched a suspect involved in an attempted robbery 20 minutes earlier. At 8:40 a.m. Friday morning, a man reportedly tried to rob a Mobil Gas Station at 9 Stafford Road in Mansfield. Police said the suspect entered the store and displayed a hand gun. The store clerk refused to give him any money and the suspect fled, police said. Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is asked to call detectives at 860-465-5469 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls or texts will remain confidential.

TODDLER DEATH

STAFFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say they’re investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy in Stafford. Troopers responded to a home in Stafford shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. It’s not clear how the boy died. State police detectives are trying to determine whether there was a criminal aspect to his death. State police have not released any other information, including the boy’s name.

AARON HERNANDEZ-DEATH

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Aaron Hernandez’s body has arrived at a Connecticut funeral home where a private funeral is planned for Monday. A spokeswoman for the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association said the former NFL star’s body arrived Saturday afternoon at the O’Brien Funeral Home in his hometown of Bristol. The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell at a Massachusetts prison early Wednesday. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and had just been acquitted of a 2012 double murder. His death was ruled a suicide. Hernandez’s family in a statement released Saturday asked for privacy as they mourn and thanked people for offering condolences. Scientists at Boston University are studying Hernandez’s brain for any signs of repeated trauma suffered during his years of playing football.

MURDER ARREST

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with a murder in Baltimore last month has been arrested in Connecticut. Police in Vernon say they and state troopers apprehended 28-year-old Andrew Nurse at an apartment Friday night after being contacted by Baltimore detectives. They say Nurse surrendered without incident. Nurse faces a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of 33-year-old William Lee Lesane on March 11. Vernon police say Nurse also has a warrant in Connecticut accusing him of violating probation and he appeared to violate a protective order by having contact with a woman in Vernon. Nurse is detained on $4 million bail and is to be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

FEDERAL OPIOID FUNDING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island will receive $2.1 million in federal funding as part of an initiative to prevent and treat opioid addiction. Grants are being distributed nationwide through the 21st Century Cures Act, authorized by Congress last year. Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced the award for the state’s Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals on Friday. Health officials have said that drug overdose deaths continue rising in Rhode Island, with at least 326 overdose deaths in 2016. U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, says he fought for the funding because he has heard from countless people affected by opioid addiction. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, also a Rhode Island Democrat, says Congress needs to do more and he’ll press for additional funding.

EARLY CHILDHOOD COMMISSIONER

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former member of President Barack Obama’s administration will lead Connecticut’s Office of Early Childhood. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has appointed David Wilkinson, of Hartford, the former director of the White House Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation, to the position. Malloy says he’s thrilled Wilkinson took the job. Wilkinson also previously served as a senior policy adviser to the Obama White House. Wilkinson said Connecticut was the most innovative state to work with when he served in Washington, D.C. He says that’s why he jumped at the chance to work in the Democratic governor’s administration, overseeing an agency that coordinates and works to improve various early childhood programs across the state. Malloy thanked Linda Goodman, who has served as the agency’s acting commissioner for the past six months.

CRASH-BOY KILLED

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 9-year-old Maine boy has died after being injured in a car accident on Interstate 95 in Connecticut. Connecticut State Police say Casey Savage, of Kittery, died Friday at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Troopers say Casey suffered a severe head injury in the three-vehicle crash in Westport on Thursday night. Authorities say Casey was a backseat passenger in one of two cars that came to an abrupt stop in the left lane. A third vehicle driven by another Maine resident, 29-year-old Jesse Zorski, of Freeport, struck Casey’s car, which was pushed into a third car. Police say Zorski and another person were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say everyone was wearing seat belts. No charges have been announced. Troopers say the accident is under investigation.