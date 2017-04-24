MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

THOUSANDS RAISED

Hundreds of people participated yesterday in the 10th Annual Walk to End Homelessness in New London. The 1.6 mile walk is about ending homelessness and also about celebrating the community. More than 500 people participated and close to $25,000 was raised for the Homeless Hospitality Center.

KENNEDY RETIRING

The supervising prosecutor at the New London Courthouse known as Geographical Area 10 is retiring after more than 20 years as a state’s attorney. Michael Kennedy of Groton will wrap up his career on Friday. Judges and attorneys he has worked with think highly of him, saying they will miss his professionalism and his sense of humor. He was an innovator in diversionary programs, most notably his program for veterans. Kennedy is a Navy veteran, having served six years as a surface warfare officer.

PAINFUL CUTS PROPOSED

Plainfield officials are preparing to cancel fireworks, raise daycare rates and close the Town Hall pool. The cost saving moves are in response to Board of Finance directed budget cuts. The Board of Education will also have to make significant cuts. Those changes have not yet been announced.

BE A FIREFIGHTER

Yesterday was Volunteer Firefighter Day and about 80 locations in Connecticut opened their doors. Visitors talked to first responders, checked out equipment and toured the stations. East Great Plain Chief Keith Milton said that they are always looking for more volunteers. The open houses were organized by Everyday Hero CT. They are dedicated to increasing the number of volunteer firefighters throughout the state.

LOCAL ON HISTORY CHANNEL

A Three Rivers professor will be featured on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.” Brian Dimmock will showcase his metalworking skills on an episode of the competition show airing Tuesday at 9 p.m. on the network.