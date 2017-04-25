TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

RECORD ATTENDANCE

More than 750 people attended the annual Spring Job Fair yesterday at the Mystic Marriott, a record for the event, according to organizers. Nearly 60 booths from some of the area’s biggest employers were featured. Three-hundred-fifty people registered for the event and there were 400 walk-ins.

ASSETS SEIZED

A teenager from New London, who is seeking damages from a former landlord who allegedly raped her and recorded it, was granted a motion to attach $250,000 worth of assets by a federal Judge. The landlord, Richard Bruno of Waterford, is currently incarcerated on federal and state charges that he produced pornography involving a minor. The young woman, now 18, is the first person in Connecticut to bring a lawsuit under “Marsha’s Law,” which allows victims of sexual crimes to sue abusers for damages.

LIBRARY HOURS SAVED

The East Lyme Board of Finance voted last night to restore $8,000 in funds to the town library budget. The original cuts proposed by the board and selectmen would have meant probable Sunday closure of the facility. Several residents spoke in support of reinstating the money during a public hearing.

CONN COLLEGE DEATH CLOSED

A Waterford man will be sentenced on July 20th to 4 1/2 years in prison followed by five years probation for misconduct with a motor vehicle and tampering with a witness. James Sposito pleaded guilty to those charges yesterday in New London Superior Court. The reduced charges were in connection with the fatal hit and run of Connecticut College student Ahmad Ashraf of Pakistan in 2015.

LOBBYING FOR TOURISM

The Connecticut Tourism Coalition rallied in Hartford yesterday, calling for legislators to dedicate a portion of the state’s hotel occupancy tax revenues to tourism promotion. Statewide tourist funding could see an increase from the $6.4 million it received in the current fiscal year, but will still receive much less than the $15 million it had back in 2012. Tony Sheridan, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut, says they need to get back to that number and that “we need a dedicated fund.”