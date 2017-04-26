WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

DRUNK COUPLE ON AISLE 2

Two people were arrested at the Big Y in Danielson on Monday and charged with breach of peace after Troop D state police responded to reports of a disturbance. Officers say the man and woman were extremely intoxicated. At the scene, police discovered that the man, Ethan Kaphammer of Moosup, was wanted for multiple counts of larceny by Plainfield police. He was turned over to them after being processed at Troop D Barracks. The woman was processed and taken to Day Kimball Hospital for medical attention due to her level of intoxication.

HYGENIC PLANS APPROVED

New London’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans last week for the amphitheater project proposed by Hygenic Art Galleries and Art Park downtown. The non-profit will build a 60 by 60 foot roof to cover the park’s outdoor seating area. The installation of the artistically designed roof is expected to begin in September. It will not disrupt the Hygenic’s summer line-up.

KILL WYLIE

New London Mayor Michael Pasero says that the city will try to obtain the special permit needed to take care of a nuisance coyote in the city’s south end IF it becomes aggressive toward humans. According to a DEEP spokesman, if the animal is deemed aggressive it will be trapped and killed. Under state regulations, the coyote cannot be relocated. The mayor encouraged residents to not feed wild animals and take other precautions. A wildlife ecologist suggests “hazing”, yelling, waving arms, using noisemakers,spraying water and throwing sticks and rocks to scare them off.

MURPHY IS DONE

North Stonington’s First Selectman Shawn Murphy has decided not to run for a second term this November. In 2015, Murphy succeeded Nicholas Mullane, who held the position for nearly three decades. Republican Town Committee members will reach out to potential replacement candidates ahead of the July caucus.

LETTERS OUT TO PV FAMILIES

Letters went out yesterday to 300 parents of students currently attending Pleasant Valley School in Groton, informing them of the school closure. Superintendent Michael Graner also offered early retirement incentives to teachers in the hopes of avoiding some layoffs. These actions are part of a plan to cut nearly $3 million from the education budget. More layoffs and changes are planned district wide.

MINOR PROBLEMS AT MILLSTONE

The Millstone Power Station in Waterford was recently cited by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission with five findings after an inspection of the plant’s security system last month. The findings were of “very low” security significance. The exact nature was not disclosed, as security systems information is not shared with the public.