THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

TAX INCREASE APPROVED

A tentative tax rate has been approved by the Groton Town Council. The new rate for the fiscal year beginning in July is an increase of 7.4% over the current rate. It translates to $161 more in property taxes for the typical home owner. The spending plan goes next to The Representative Town Meeting on Monday.

ALLYN APPOINTED MAYOR

Ledyard town councilors voted last night for an interim mayor. Town Councilor Fred Allyn III will be sworn in on May 1st. Ledyard’s current mayor is leaving to become East Lyme’s first police chief. Allyn’s seat on the council will be vacant for the time being. He was voted in unanimously.

REPORT COMING TOMORROW

A consultant’s report analyzing the operations of Stonington’s town departments will be released to the public tomorrow. The report contains 56 recommendations for improvement. The board of selectmen voted last night to make the information available. First Selectman Rob Simmons says it will be an edited version of the draft, but the only changes are grammatical and typographical.

ALLEGED DEALER ARRESTED

A Rhode Island man was arrested yesterday in Ledyard with 345 grams of heroin and an infant child in his vehicle. Juan Hazard of Cranston was being investigated by the police and the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force, suspected of selling heroin in Groton and Ledyard. In addition to the drug charge, he faces risk of injury to a child and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.