FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE









NORWICH MURDERER SENTENCED

A man convicted of killing a Norwich woman in front of her children six years ago is going to jail. Lashawn Cecil has received a 58-year prison sentence for murdering 26-year-old Jackie Wirth. She was gunned down by Cecil, who shot blindly through the door of Wirth’s apartment while trying to collect a drug debt. Cecil claims he’s innocent. He’s expected to appeal.

GROTON CITY POLICE CHIEF LEAVING

The police chief in Groton City is retiring as of June 1st. Thomas Davoren led the department for five years, after 27 years with the state police force and four years with East Hartford police. Deputy chief Michael Guillot will serve as interim chief until a permanent replacement is named.

GROTON CITY VOTE MONDAY

Groton City voters go to the polls Monday to elect a new mayor and city council. Republican Town Councilor Harry Watson is squaring off against the city’s Democratic Deputy Mayor Keith Hedrick for the mayoral spot. The campaign has turned negative in recent weeks, with both candidates claiming the opposition is spreading false rumors about the other. A six member city council will also be elected. One of the big issues has been the strained relationship that’s developed between the city and town of Groton, mostly over budget matters.

GANIM THROWS HAT INTO RING

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut mayor who spent seven years in prison on public corruption charges says he’s forming an exploratory committee for a possible run for governor. Democratic Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim tells The Connecticut Post there’s a vacuum now that Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy has announced he will not seek re-election in 2018. The 57-year-old Ganim served as mayor from 1995 to 2003. He resigned after being convicted of federal corruption charges in 2003. After his release, he won the mayor’s office again in 2015. Ganim’s chances depend heavily on whether the State Elections Enforcement Commission grants his request to be exempted from a rule barring felonious public officials from receiving public campaign financing. A decision is expected in July. Several others have said they’re considering a run for governor.