FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE









EAST WINDSOR REJECTS CASINO REFERENDUM

(East Windsor, CT) — East Windsor residents are saying no to an effort to force a referendum on a possible casino in town. At a town meeting last night, residents also rejected language that would have imposed strict regulations on a possible casino. The tribal operators of the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos are looking to open a casino in East Windsor. The tribes are looking to offset an expected loss in business from an MGM casino opening in Springfield next year.

BATES MAY RUN

The current chair of the Connecticut Port Authority and deputy secretary of the state, Stonington’s Scott Bates, is considering seeking the Democrat’s nomination to run for governor next year. Bates confirmed yesterday that a group of municipal leader from Southeastern Connecticut approached him, asking him to run. He says he will give it a lot of thought. The state has not had a resident from this region serve as governor since 1883.

EMPLOYEES COULD BE SACKED

Norwich Republican aldermen have requested a 5% cut to the city budget, which could eliminate some city employees and cause the closure of Spaulding pond to swimming in Mohegan Park. City Manager John Solomone submitted spreadsheets to the City Council showing spending cuts of 3, 4 or 5% from the current budget. The council sets its preliminary 2017-2018 budget on Monday.

ALLEGED CHOATE OFFENDER WORKED HERE

One of the former faculty members of Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, who was named in a report of past sexual misconduct, worked locally after resigning in 2010. Charles Timlin was cited in an independent investigation in two alleged incidents from the early 2000s. After his resignation, he continued as an educator, teaching at several state colleges, including Three Rivers. According to State Police, the staff members accused cannot be charged criminally as the statute of limitations has expired.

MAN TURNS HIMSELF IN

A Groton man turned himself into police without incident yesterday, facing charges of first degree reckless endangerment and two weapons charges. Alexander Pickett’s arrest stemmed from a March incident in which he allegedly threatened a woman with a shotgun in his home. Groton Police issued the warrant after obtaining evidence to confirm her story.