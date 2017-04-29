SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

NORWICH P.D. HOLDS DRUG TAKE BACK EVENT

The Norwich Police Department is holding a “Drug Take Back Event” today at their headquarters at 70 Thames Street from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Community Officer Bialowas tells WICH News, a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

What CAN and CANNOT be discarded in local medication drop-boxes YES: • Over-the-counter medications • Prescription medications • Medication samples • Medications for household pets • Medicated lotions or ointments NO: • Needles or other “sharps” • Hazardous waste • Thermometers • Personal care products (shampoo, etc)

MOTORCYCLE AND PICKUP COLLIDE

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition via Life Star after police said he collided with a pickup truck in Stonington on Friday afternoon. Police said the accident happened near the intersection of Taugwonk Rd and Route 184 on Friday afternoon. The intersection is closed as crews from Stonington and Ledyard Police Departments assist in the accident reconstruction investigation. Police said the truck driver was not injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Stonington Police Department.

NORWICH MAN ARRESTED FOR ARSON

A Norwich man has been arrested for his role in the burning of an apartment building at 27 McKinley Avenue on April 20th. Police say Daniel G. Elliot-Villarreal started the fire that caused more than $50,000.00 in damages to the four family residence that injured 3 residents from smoke inhalation. A Norwich Firefighter sustained minor injuries requiring medical attention. Elliot-Villarreal suffered burns in the fire, was transported to Backus Hospital for treatment and then transferred to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Center. Elliot-Villarreal was charged with Arson in the First Degree and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and held on a $100,000.00 court set bond pending court appearance yesterday at Norwich Superior Court-G.A. 21.

GROTON MAN ARRESTED FOR THREATENING WITH AR-15 RIFLE

A Groton man has been arrested after being accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at a woman he met at a bar in New London. The unidentified woman agreed to go back to Alexander Pickett’s apartment on March 9th when he pulled a hand gun out and allegedly made sexual advances toward her. After hitting Pickett with a drinking glass and cutting her hand he retrieved a shotgun and threatened to shoot her. After begging him not to shoot her she asked to go to a gas station to buy cigarettes where she called police. Following an investigation a search of Picketts apartment yielded an AR-15 rifle and information consistent with the victim’s description of events. Picket was taken into custody on April 27th, and charged Threatening 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Possession of An Assault Weapon and Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Pickett was held on a $100,000.00 bond and presented at the Superior Court in New London on Thursday.

MALLOY PREDICTS BUDGET PROCESS “WILL TAKE A LONG TIME”

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he expects it will “take a long time” until a final agreement is reached on a new two-year budget that addresses Connecticut’s latest deficit woes.The Democrat said Friday he understands the difficulties the legislature is facing but notes: “It’s time for everyone to step up.” The new fiscal year that begins July 1 is projected to be approximately $1.7 billion in deficit. But that figure could worsen after new revenue projections are released Monday. Malloy’s budget office has warned that personal income tax revenue collections have fallen short of estimates. Malloy has invited legislative leaders to meet with him early next week to begin budget talks. He is predicting the negotiation process could go into “extra innings.” The session adjourns June 7.

POLICE: 4 WOUNDED WHEN GUNFIRE ERUPTS DURING AN ARGUMENT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Hartford police say four people were wounded, one critically, after gunfire erupted in broad daylight on a city street. Police say an argument among several people on Franklin Avenue escalated into a shootout at about 11 a.m. on Friday. Deputy Police Chief Foley says a police officer on patrol in the area ran toward the shooting and took one man into custody. Several other people were also arrested and at least three guns seized. Foley says three men who were shot were taken to Hartford Hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. A fourth person was in critical condition at the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

MAN PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN MURDER CASE USING FITBIT EVIDENCE

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man accused of killing his wife after giving an account of her death that police say differed from Fitbit information has pleaded not guilty.

Richard Dabate (DAH’-bayt) appeared in court Friday on murder and other charges in the December 2015 slaying of 39-year-old Connie Dabate. His attorney entered the pleas.

Dabate was arrested two weeks ago and posted $1 million bail. He told authorities a masked man entered the couple’s Ellington home, shot his wife and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch. But police say Connie Dabate’s personal tracking device logged steps after the time Richard Dabate told them she was killed. They also say he had a pregnant girlfriend. He declined to comment Friday. His case was continued until May 26.

HARTFORD CONFERENCE CELEBRATES PARK DESIGNER OLMSTED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Fans of famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted are gathering in the city of his birth – Hartford, Connecticut – for a conference celebrating his work. Olmsted lived from 1822 to 1903 and became known for his work designing some of America’s best known parks, including New York City’s Central Park and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Landscape architects, preservationists, historians and others are turning out for the conference Friday. A bus tour on Saturday is taking attendees to visit parks in central Connecticut designed by Olmsted’s firm, including Keney Park and Bushnell Park in the capital city and New Britain’s Walnut Hill Park. The conference is put on by the National Association of Olmsted Parks and the Connecticut chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

EX-CON MAYOR CONSIDERS RUN FOR GOVERNOR OF CONNECTICUT

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut mayor who spent seven years in prison on public corruption charges says he’s forming an exploratory committee for a possible run for governor. Democratic Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim tells The Connecticut Post there’s a vacuum now that Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy has announced he will not seek re-election in 2018. The 57-year-old Ganim served as mayor from 1995 to 2003. He resigned after being convicted of federal corruption charges in 2003. After his release, he won the mayor’s office again in 2015. Ganim’s chances depend heavily on whether the State Elections Enforcement Commission grants his request to be exempted from a rule barring felonious public officials from receiving public campaign financing. A decision is expected in July. Several others have said they’re considering a run for governor.

MASSACHUSETTS TRIBE HOPES TO RESUME BUILDING CASINO

MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts tribe says it hopes to resume construction on a $1 billion casino in Taunton this summer. The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe said Friday it was encouraged by word that the U.S. Department of Interior plans to issue a new decision by mid-June on the tribe’s land status. The Mashpee broke ground on a casino last year but after some Taunton residents sued to stop it, a federal judge ruled that the department lacked the authority to place more than 300 acres of land for the tribe into trust. Tribal Council chairman Cedric Cromwell says the judge later said the department could issue a revised ruling clarifying the land is an established reservation. Cromwell says the tribe still hopes to open the gambling hall in 2018.