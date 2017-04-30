SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

One person is dead in Coventry after a motorcycle crash on Route 31 in Coventry late Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to a “serious” crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in the 700 block of Bread and Milk Street, which is also known as Route 31, around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The passenger of the motorcycle was flown by Life Star medical helicopter to Hartford Hospital with “serious injuries,” police said. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the female motorcycle passenger. She is being described as “a white female with brown hair, approximately 140-160 lbs, 5’3’”-5’8” tall and appears to be in her mid to late 20s.” Police said she “was not carrying any identification.” The driver of the car was rushed by ambulance to Hartford Hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police are not releasing the names of those involved until notification of their families.

NORWICH REMEMBERS VETS

NORWICH – Norwich continues to remember those who served,42 years since the Vietnam War ended . The Bulletin reports the city honored Vietnam War veterans Saturday afternoon on Chelsea Parade as veterans from all branches of the military and their families attended a memorial ceremony hosted by the Norwich Area Veterans Council. Bob Murphy, the council’s chaplain and organizer of the ceremony, said it is important to honor all veterans, but especially those who served in Vietnam, because they were “shunned” after coming home from the war.

A Willimantic police officer is recovering after being assaulting by a suspect while making an arrest on Friday night. The officer, whose name is not being released at this time, spotted a man, who was later identified as 32-year-old, Willimantic resident Gregory Odonnell, “creating a disturbance out in front of a local business” on Valley Street around 7:30 p.m. Police said during “the struggle to gain control” of Odonnell, the officer was “briefly choked” before the intervention of another officer. The second officer used a Taser on Odonnell. Odonnell was taken to the Windham Hospital Emergency Room where police said he received treatment. The first officer did not suffer serious injuries and police said he “returned to patrol that same evening.”

A Connecticut woman is desperately trying to save some baby foxes after she said a neighbor shot and killed their mother. Columbia resident Carol Williamson said she was very upset that somebody would come onto someone else’s property and start shooting, especially without looking to see if anybody was in the way the fire. . Williamson was tending to her garden at her home on Gaulan Road on Thursday when she heard two gunshots, very close by. Williamson said she looked up and couldn’t believe her eyes as a young man was in her backyard with a red fox in his hands. Williamson said it was “very, very heartbreaking to see” the mother fox dead. Williamson said it was clear the female fox had recently given birth. Diane Honer, who is with the Connecticut Wildlife Rehabiliators Association, said they have been searching six holes for the foxes the past few days and time is of the essence.

CHOATE SEXUAL ABUSE RESIGNATIONS

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — A prestigious Connecticut boarding school says two former headmasters have resigned as life trustees after a report that alleged teachers had sexually abused students. A spokeswoman for Choate Rosemary Hall says Charles Dey resigned from the position on Thursday. Edward Shanahan resigned on Friday. The resignations come after Choate provided a report from outside investigators this month naming a dozen educators accused of sexual misconduct while at the school.

A Hartford May Day rally was attended by hundreds of people including immigrants, top state officials and labor leaders on Saturday afternoon. They gathered at the state Capitol to call for an end to the Trump administration’s deportation policy and an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The “Here to Stay” immigrants’ rights rally started at 1 p.m. Saturday. It’s among similar events in cities across the country over the weekend to mark May Day on May 1, a traditional day for workers’ rights demonstrations.

REGISTRATION FEE TO BENEFIT CT STATE PARKS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A proposed vehicle registration fee benefiting Connecticut parks appears to have bipartisan support amid the testy partisan budget battle. Lawmakers say both Democrats and Republicans support the Passport to State Parks, which would create a $10 surcharge on registrations. In return, anyone with a Connecticut registration could park for free at all parks. The plan is estimated to generate $14 million and be spread between the state parks and others.

ORTIZ GETTING HONORARY DEGREE

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is getting his first honorary degree, as he delivers the commencement address to graduates of a technical college in Rhode Island. Ortiz, known as “Big Papi,” is set to speak Sunday at commencement for the New England Institute of Technology. The school is giving him a doctor of humane letters.

PROTECTING CORALS

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (AP) — Federal fishery managers will hold a host of public hearings in New England and New York about a plan to protect corals in key East Coast fishing areas. The New England Fishery Management Council is hosting seven public hearings about alternatives it is considering about the protection of corals in the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank. The hearings will take place from May 22 to 25.