MONDAY EVENING UPDATE









COMMISSIONERS STEP DOWN

Norwich is now looking for a new chairman and vice-chairman for its board of Public Utilities Commissioners. Dee Boisclair and Robert Groner submitted letters of resignation Monday afternoon to the city clerk’s office, and their resignations were formally accepted Monday night by the City Council. The move ends the need for a Council-appointed investigative committee that was just named last month. Alderman Stacey Gould says this should put the issue to bed. Boisclair and Groner were re-appointed to their chairmanships last month by the utilities panel, in defiance of a recommendation from the city’s ethics Commission that they not be, after it was determined the two had violated Norwich’s ethics rules when they went on an all-expense paid trip last Spring to the Kentucky Derby. Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda, also cited by the ethics commission for going on the trip, says he plans on fulfilling the remaining four years on his employment contract.

DEEP CUT BUDGET

Saying it was what voters told them they should do, the Republican majority on the Norwich City Council Monday night approve a preliminary city budget for the next fiscal year that offers deep spending cuts. The 123-million dollar package reduces the city manager’s proposed budget by 5-percent, by eliminating 10 non-education city positions, including two police officers, a senior center driver, and a Public Works engineer. The school budget would get no spending increase. Alderman Joanne Philbrick says they’re listening to the public’s demands. The only no vote came from Democratic Mayor Deb Hinchey. The temporary budget also calls for no swimming this summer at Spaulding Pond, however, Republican alderman Bill Nash indicates he’ll fight to restore that funding. A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for next Monday.

‘DIRE’ STATE BUDGET

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – New revenue estimates show Connecticut’s budget deficit problems continue to worsen. The current fiscal year is now projected to end June 30 with an approximate $389.8 million shortfall while the following two fiscal years are now predicted to have deficits of $2.3 billion and $2.7 billion respectively. The estimates were released Monday by the budget offices for the General Assembly and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. The governor’s budget director says the “precipitous drop in revenue” creates “major challenges for the state” throughout the remainder of the current fiscal year and for the following two-year budget, which Malloy and state lawmakers still need to negotiate. Senate Democrats suggested such talks be held in public, given what lawmakers call “dire circumstances.” Malloy is scheduled to meet privately Tuesday with lawmakers.

TRANSGENDER BILL PASSES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut Board of Regents has approved a plan allowing students in the state university system access to bathrooms and locker rooms that match their chosen gender identity. The move is designed to comply with an executive order issued by Gov. Dannel Malloy in February that labeled those bathrooms and locker rooms places of public accommodation, making discrimination based on sex or gender identity expression there illegal under Connecticut law. The board also approved a policy that allows students in the 17 universities and community colleges to use whatever first name they wish on all unofficial documents and records, including student identification cards. Mark Ojakian, the president of the CSCU system, says the policy is designed to make sure transgender students feel “valued and empowered to pursue their education.”

POLICE DRONE BILL IN TROUBLE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A bill that would make Connecticut the first state in the country to allow police to use drones outfitted with deadly weapons has stalled. The Hartford Courant reports the legislature’s Public Safety Committee held the measure on Monday, which is a parliamentary move that could hurt the bill’s chances. It could possibly be brought up as an amendment later on in the session. The bill would ban the use of weaponized drones but exempt police. The state Police Officer Standards and Training Council would have to approve new rules and train officers before they could use weaponized drones. Opponents say the lack of action on the bill shows that lawmakers “on both sides of the aisle” have problems with the legislation.