TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

BIG DRUG BUST

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – New London police say they have seized more than three pounds of heroin and arrested two people in a months-long drug investigation. Police pulled over a vehicle at about 9 p.m. Monday and arrested two occupants they say were in possession of heroin. Investigators also searched an apartment in the city where they found more heroin, 18 grams of cocaine, more than $6,000 in cash as well as drug paraphernalia. Police say 29-year-old Yeudi Lora-Capellan and 26-year-old Yohendy Gonzalez were arrested and each man faces several drug charges.

MAY DAY DEMO

Area activists held a May Day political demonstration in New London yesterday afternoon in support of immigrants, women’s, workers’ and LGBTQ rights and Black Lives Matter. The event was held on the Parade Plaza downtown. Organizers encouraged demonstrators to speak out against income, health care, and other kinds of racially and economically motivated inequality. They asked to push for a $15 minimum wage and support worker’s rights to organize and collectively bargain. About 125 demonstrators were in attendance.

DEMOCRATS SWEEP

The Groton City mayoral race wrapped last night with Democrat Keith Hedrick defeating Republican Harry Watson. Democrats also won all six city council seats.

CG MUSEUM FUNDED

Sunday night, congressional negotiators reached a budget deal that included $5 million for the National Coast Guard Museum planned for New London. The $1 trillion budget bill is expected to be passed by Congress soon. Senator Chris Murphy was able to help secure the $5 million in an earlier appropriations bill and it stayed intact. The federal funding would be used for initial appraising, cataloging, and organizing artifacts for the museum.

SUPER SELECTED

The Preston Board of Education chose their new superintendent last night. They voted unanimously to select Roy Seitsinger, who is currently Westerly’s school superintendent. He will retire from that position in June and begin in Preston in July. Seitsinger has worked in the education field for 41 years.

ABUSER WANTS TO SEE KIDS

A former Salem woman charged with prolonged and severe spousal abuse is hoping to be able to see her children and she made a small step toward that goal yesterday. A Superior Court judge slightly modified a protective order keeping Jillian Washburn from having contact with her two children. She has not seen them since her 2015 arrest. The judge ruled that the supervised visitation request should be handled in Family Court. Washburn’s alleged victim currently has parental custody.