WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

THIRD CASINO RALLY

A proposal to build a third casino in Connecticut continues to draw support from Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods officials. Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman Kevin Brown says the idea is to preserve jobs and revenue for the state. He says a third casino is necessary to compete against an MGM Resorts International casino that’s being constructed in Springfield, Massachusetts. MGM official Yuri Clinton says his company wants to see a competitive bidding process. About three dozen casino employees rallied at the state capitol on Wednesday in support of the third casino bill.

KILLINGLY STUDENT DIES AT LL GAME

KILLINGLY, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during a Little League softball game. Lynne Pierson, the superintendent of schools in Killingly, said the seventh-grader at Killingly Intermediate School was playing in a game at Roseland Park in Woodstock on Tuesday, when the incident occurred. The child was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Pierson said she did not know the nature of the medical emergency. State police declined to comment, saying the department does not release information about incidents involving children. The town’s Little League also declined comment. Pierson said counseling was made available to students at several schools on Wednesday.

FORMER APRN CHARGED WITH FRAUD

A former nurse practitioner in Preston has been accused of Medicaid fraud. The Chief State’s Attorney say 77-year old Arlene Dumais allegedly billed Medicaid for numerous prescriptions of the injectable drug Vivitrol, which is used to treat addiction to alcohol and pain-killers. The state consumer protection office says Dumais wrote nearly 10 times the number of prescriptions for the drug as the next highest provider, with the drugs hardly ever going to those who were supposed to receive the medication. State officials say between 2010 and 2014, Dumais allegedly wrote 2-point-3 million dollars worth of prescriptions that Medicaid paid for. Dumais is out on bond and is due in Hartford Superior Court May 18th.

IMMIGRANT GETS REPRIEVE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – An immigrant facing deportation to Guatemala has been granted a 30-day reprieve hours before he was to be put on a plane to Central America.

Luis Barrios had been scheduled to board a flight from New York on Thursday morning.

Barrios and his lawyer, Erin O’Neil-Baker, announced Wednesday afternoon outside his Derby, Connecticut, home that immigration officials are allowing him to stay in the U.S. for another month while they review his case. His immigration status was flagged after a 2011 traffic stop over a broken tail light, but there was no attempt to deport him until President Donald Trump made immigration enforcement a priority. Barrios had said he left Guatemala in 1992 amid threats to his family. The 51-year-old septic worker is a married father of four U.S.-born children.

RABID FOX ATTACKS RI GOLFER

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – Police say a rabid fox repeatedly attacked a golfer on his second hole at a Rhode Island country club. The Westerly Sun reports the fox came charging from the woods and bit the golfer’s pant leg April 28 at the Winnapaug Country Club in Westerly. The man used a club to push the animal away, but the fox kept attacking. The golfer injured the animal’s leg on the second attack. After a third time, police say, the golfer struck the fox in the head with the club. The animal was dead when officers arrived. Officers with the Department of Environmental Management and Animal Control took the fox from the course for rabies testing. Test results returned Tuesday evening confirmed the animal was rabid.