WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

RALLY ORGANIZER MIFFED

The City of New London hosts President Donald Trump, who is appearing at the Coast Guard Academy graduation later this month and acting Police Chief Peter Reichard is anticipating record crowds and demonstrations. Reichard says that no permits will be issued to any group demonstrating until police have consulted the Secret Service. Lori Hopkins-Cavanaugh, the organizer of a pro-Trump rally, is claiming that the delay in issuing her a permit for the use of McKinley Park is a violation of her first amendment rights.

CHYUNG TO BE RETRIED

A man who was convicted three years ago of killing his wife in Norwich in 2009 appeared yesterday in New London Superior Court where a judge vacated his convictions on an appeal. The State Supreme Court ruled Chihan Eric Chyung was mistakenly found guilty of both murder and manslaughter, when evidence was presented to the jury enabling them to chose one or the other. The state intends to prosecute again. Chyung’s bail was set at $3 million.

DOCUMENTS DESTROYED

Paperwork for the 1997 project on the Coast Guard field house locker rooms, which resulted in untreated wastewater going into the Thames River, is unavailable for review. In response to the Freedom of Information request put in to the Coast Guard Facilities Design and Construction Center by “The Day,” it was learned that the documents were destroyed. Agency policies dictate that papers of this nature are only kept for six or seven years after final payment to the contractor.

SWAIN SETTLES

A Pawcatuck woman has reached a settlement with former Stonington First Selectman Ed Haberek withdrawing her lawsuit last month. Tracy Swain had alleged that Haberek sent her a sexually graphic photo of himself from his town- issued Blackberry in 2010. She had initially sought $500,000 in damages and legal fees. Terms of the settlement were not made public.

CASINO WORKERS TO LOBBY

Employees of Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino plan to visit Hartford today to lobby lawmakers considering casino expansion bills. The tribal chairmen will accompany their employees to talk with legislators about the importance of saving their jobs. The proposed third tribal casino in East Windsor could keep thousands of jobs in Connecticut when the MGM Springfield opens next year.

COAST GUARD TESTS TECHNOLOGY

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – Off the coast, the Coast Guard is developing and testing new technology that could help record and mark the location of oil spills all across the oceans. The Coast Guard Research and Development Center in New London developed the Marine Object Tracking Technology for these purposes, and performed a simulated test of the devices by throwing them off the Gold Star bridge into the Thames River on Tuesday. The goal of a simulated bridge test was to prepare for a full test where they would be dropped from helicopters. Not all of the 15 devices tested were retrieved however, some broke during testing. A full field test in San Francisco is planned for later this month.