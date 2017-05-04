THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE









TAFTVILLE FIRE

Norwich’s fire marshal is expected to investigate the cause of a fire Thursday afternoon at a multi-family home in Taftville. Multiple fire crews responded around 2 PM to 50 Freeman Avenue to find heavy flames on the first floor spreading to the upper floors. Fire officials say it took 2 hours to get the blaze under control. At least six people from two families have been displaced. Two people, a firefighter, and an occupant of the home, were treated and released from Backus Hospital. City Fire Chief Ken Scandariato says the age of the structure helped spread the fire.

NORWICH ON-LINE SCHOOL FORUM

Norwich school officials say they’re in a catch-22 situation, when it comes to the city’s education budget for the next fiscal year. Aldermen have approved a temporary municipal spending and tax plan which keeps education spending at current levels. Superintendent Abby Dolliver says it’s appears impossible to fulfill that proposal, unless the school year is reduced by 20 days, which violates the state-mandated 180-day school calendar. Dolliver, speaking during the school district’s first-ever live forum Thursday night on Facebook, says there just isn’t much room in the school budget to cut. The school board requested a 3-percent spending increase. She says required teacher layoffs to meet the city council’s budget request could mean class sizes of 40 students, which would be illegal in some school buildings due to fire safety codes.

KILLINGLY GIRL REMEMBERED

A 13-year old Killingly Intermediate School student who died Tuesday while playing in a Little League softball game in Woodstock is being remembered. A relative of 13-year old Morgan Ross say a GoFundMe webpage set up to cover funeral costs has raised nearly 13-thousand dollars so far. A candlelight vigil is scheduled Saturday evening from 6:30 to 9 PM at the Intermediate school. The vigil is being organized by the Killingly Little League. Ross died from a medical emergency.

FLOODING WORRIES

As the decades go by, coastal flooding is expected to become more of a problem in Connecticut. With that in mind, Stonington Town Planner Keith Brynes is spearheading a new study that’s identified several areas in town that are especially vulnerable. Brynes says the study will help determine what people can do to better protect their homes and what the town can do to maintain its infrastructure during flooding events. Brynes says the Mystic Sewer Treatment Plant and the Mason’s Island Causeway are especially susceptible to flooding. He delivered a presentation on the study’s preliminary findings Thursday night at the Mystic Seaport Meeting House. Brynes says a final report will be released sometime this summer.

LT. GOVERNOR LOOKING INTO GOP PLAN

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman says she’s organizing a bipartisan working group to examine how the Republican health care bill that cleared the U.S. House of Representatives could affect Connecticut. The Democrat said Thursday she’s reaching out to Democratic and Republican leaders, asking them to appoint specific lawmakers who have an expertise in health care issues. She hopes the group can meet in the coming weeks and “look at what this bill might do to us and what needs to be done for the state.” Wyman says 800,000 residents on Medicaid and 100,000 using the exchange could be affected by the federal legislation, which now moves to the U.S. Senate. She says Connecticut, which is grappling with budget deficits, could lose $1 billion a year in federal funds under the bill.

POLICE PROFILING CONCERNS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut police officials say independent reviews have found serious flaws with state reports that found police officers stop minority drivers at disproportionately high rates. The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association recently disclosed the existence of the reviews commissioned by several police departments, but did not release the reports or say which departments commissioned them. The reviews question the validity of analyses of traffic stop data by the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy at Central Connecticut State University. The institute analyzes every Connecticut police department’s traffic stop data and defends its work, calling its methods the best in the country. The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut is asking all Connecticut police departments for copies of any such independent reviews, citing the need for evidence of any flaws in the analyses.