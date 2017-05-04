THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

NOT GONNA DO IT

The Norwich Board of Education plans to tell the City Council that it cannot cut the ordered three percent from the proposed 2017-2018 budget. Superintendent Abby Dolliver discussed the situation with a State Department of Education official yesterday and broached the possibility of ending the school year early when the money runs out. A three percent cut translates to 20 operational school days. Officials say even a one or two percent cut would raise class sizes, in some cases above what is allowed by the fire marshal.

PROJECT HALTED

The Stonington Community Center was ordered to stop work on it’s $300,000 tennis court replacement project yesterday. The notice was issued by borough Zoning Enforcement Officer Thomas Zanarini, who said the scope of the work appears to be more extensive than what was initially discussed. Community Center officials will once again have to meet with Zanarini and he will determine if they can proceed, or need to obtain a permit from Planning and Zoning.

SKATE PARK PROPOSED

Skateboard enthusiasts are pushing for a skate park to be built in New London. Charlie King is founder of the New London Skate Park Association. He says his group has scheduled several events this year to raise money for the project, which would cost between 80 and 100-thousand dollars. King says Fulton Park would be a perfect spot for the park because it has 13-thousand square feet of available space. He’s envisioning a so-called street plaza design with small ramps that would be easy to navigate for skateboarders of all levels. The project would require city approval.

GRANNY SCAMMED

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – Police in Rhode Island say they’re trying to recover $150,000 that a grandmother lost in a scam, but, at this point, there is little they can do. The Westerly woman transferred the money to Hong Kong, believing she was investing in a company. When her family found out, they called police, who determined the company does not exist. Westerly police Capt. Shawn Lacey said once the money has been transferred, it is difficult to recover. He says it’s a reminder to be wary of wire transfers and to carefully research companies before investing. The Rhode Island Department of Elderly Affairs is assisting in the investigation.

DEALIN FROM HALFWAY HOUSE

A New London man who was sentenced in 2013 for selling heroin out of his home was sentenced yesterday for selling heroin while out on day passes from a halfway house. Robert Cabanban was given 43 months in prison for heroin possession with intent to distribute. He had been transferred to the halfway house to complete his previous sentence.