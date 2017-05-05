FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE









JUDGE’S GRIEVANCE SCHEDULED TO BE HEARD

A public hearing is to be held next month as a Norwich Superior Court judge has brought a grievance against a local attorney. Judge John Newson claims attorney Sikander Rana shows disrespectful, unprofessional, and confrontational conduct toward court clerks, court marshals, and at least one client. A local grievance panel in January determined there is probable cause to hold the hearing, which is to be held June 8th in Bridgeport, unless a deal is worked out between Rana’s attorney and the state.

HOME CONFINEMENT LESS STRICT

A Sterling teenager arrested in connection with the death of another Sterling teen has a bit more freedom. 18-year old Dustin Warren will now only have to stay at home from 8 PM to 8 AM each day. He had been on around the clock home confinement after being accused of helping to cover up the death of Todd Allen, whose stabbed body was found by state police in January. A Danielson Superior Court judge granted the more lenient punishment, after Warren’s attorney pointed out another suspect in the case charged with the same allegations, is only required to wear a monitoring ankle bracelet. Prosecutors argued against the judge’s decision.

SENTENCE DECREASED

A Danielson Superior Court judge has dramatically decreased the prison time given to a former Brooklyn woman for giving her 8-month old daughter a fatal dose of sleep medication. 29-year old Justine Barber will serve 15 months behind bars. Originally she was sentenced by Judge Jack Fischer to 15 years, suspended after two, but the judge Friday says Barber seems truly remorseful about the incident, and that she gave the medication only to calm her daughter down. Barber will also serve five years probation. Her public defender notes Barber has been a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of her former boyfriend, Kevin Hartshorn, who’s serving two years behind bars for the infant’s death.

NEW GROTON TOWN MANAGER EXPECTED

We may know the name of Groton’s new town manager by Tuesday, if not earlier. Mayor Bruce Flax says the town council has decided on a candidate, and could vote on the appointment when the panel meets as the committee of the whole on Tuesday. Current Town manager Mark Oefinger is retiring June 2nd, after 14 years at the helm, and 35 years working for Groton. The mayor says negotiations are underway with the potential new manager.

BUDGET HEARINGS MONDAY

Budget public hearings are scheduled Monday night in Norwich and New London. Norwich taxpayers will get to tell the city council what they think of a preliminary 123-million dollar budget for the next fiscal year, which cuts the city manager’s proposal by 5-percent. In New London, the public can provide input to the city’s Appropriations board about a 90-point-8 million dollar spending and tax plan, which would increase taxes about 10-percent. Both hearings begin at 7 PM. Norwich’s hearing is at City Hall, while New London’s is at the Science and Technology Magnet High School on Jefferson Avenue.

POLICE PROFILING REPORT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – An analysis commissioned by a Connecticut police department alleges a series of flaws in reports that say police officers in the state are pulling over minority drivers at disproportionate rates. Documents released Friday show Manchester police hired Texas State University criminal justice professor Brian Withrow for nearly $5,000 last year to review reports by Central Connecticut State University. Police released Withrow’s report under a public records request by the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut. The ACLU’s request came after the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association recently disclosed that several police departments had enlisted experts who found flaws in the university’s work. University analysts are defending their work. One finding by Withrow says the Connecticut data don’t measure whether officers knew the race and ethnicity of drivers before they stopped them.