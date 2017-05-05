FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

FUNDING RESTORED
Earlier this week the, Representative Town Meeting Education Committee in Groton voted to restore over 655,000 dollars to the school budget. This would be enough to spare some teacher layoffs, but is not enough to keep Pleasant Valley Elementary School open. The full RTM would have to back the committee recommendation in order for it to pass. They take up the education budget on May 17th.
NOMINEE FROM NORWICH
Governor Dannel Malloy nominated two judges for seats on Connecticut’s Appellate Court on Tuesday. One of his selections, Judge Nina Elgo grew up in Norwich and is a graduate of Connecticut College. She was appointed as a Superior Court Judge in 2004.
FLO-GRIS DIRECTOR HONORED
The director of the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme received the 2017 Tourism Leader of the Year award yesterday during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism. Jeffery Anderson of Quaker Hill has been at the museum for more than 40 years and has transformed it into one of the state’s leading cultural institutions. He announced earlier this year that he will be retiring.
COSTLY UPGRADES
The New London Housing Authority estimates that it will cost more than $4 million to renovate and upgrade the elderly and disabled housing project on Colman Street. The authority is seeking the funding from the state. The state subsidized units have the potential to fall into major disrepair. It could be several months before they learn if the request will be granted.
SMITH PROMOTED
New London State’s Attorney Michael Regan has promoted a prosecutor from within the New London Judiciary District to fill the position of supervisory assistant state’s attorney. Prosecutor David Smith will supervise the courthouse known as Geographical Area 10. For the past decade, Smith has been prosecuting those charged with murder and other major crimes.