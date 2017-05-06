SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

*****NOTICE*****

NORWICH POLICE ARE ASKING MOTORISTS TO AVOID RT 12 IN THE AREA OF NUMBER 315 LAUREL HILL ROAD. THAT SECTION OF RT 12 WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL MID TO LATE MORNING. A VEHICLE HAS CRASHED INTO, AND TAKEN DOWN A UTILITY POLE.

TWO KILLED ONE SERIOUSLY INJURED IN LEBANON CAR CRASH

LEBANON – State police are investigating a car crash in Lebanon on Kick Hill Rd near the Windham town line Friday afternoon, that ejected three people from the vehicle, killing two of them and seriously injuring a third. That person was transported to Hartford Hospital. Authorities say the vehicle, traveling eastbound, crossed the westbound lane, drove into the westbound shoulder and crashed into trees before overturning and coming to a stop. Police say all three men were Bronx, New York residents. Cause of that crash remains under investigation.

GROTON POLICE CONDUCT TRAFFIC STOP; LEADS TO A DRUG BUST

On Wednesday, May 3rd, at approximately 1:26 PM, Task Force Officers initiated a motor vehicle stop in the area of Route 12. During the motor vehicle stop, suspects attempted to conceal the drugs from the officers but were unsuccessful. The motor vehicle stop, lead officers back to a motel within the Town of Groton, where even more crack cocaine was seized. All three suspects were subsequently arrested. Seized during this investigation was 151 grams (approx. 5.3 ounces) of crack cocaine and over $2000 in cash. Smith was held on a $100,000 bond and will be presented to New London Superior court on 5/4/17. Hart was given a $2500 non-surety bond and Malloy was given a $5000 non surety bond, both to appear in court on 5/17/17.

GROTON EDUCATION COMMITTEE RESTORES $655K TO SCHOOL BUDGET

Groton – The Representative Town Meeting Education Committee voted 6-2 this week to restore $655,130 to the school budget, enough to spare some teaching cuts but not prevent the closure of Pleasant Valley Elementary School. The New London Day us reporting the education budget will be taken up on May 17th when two-thirds of the members present would have to back the committee’s recommendation for it to pass. The Board of Education is expected to come up with a list on May 15th, in priority order, of programs it would save if funding is restored. Money could be used to reinstate middle and high school teaching jobs, school field trips, paraprofessional jobs, school supply funding or some combination.

AUTHORITIES RELEASE MORE INFORMATION ON AARON HERNANDEZ SUICIDE

BOSTON (AP) – An investigative report on ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s suicide confirms he wrote a reference to a biblical passage in ink on his forehead and in blood on his prison cell wall. The ex-New England Patriots tight end was found April 19 naked and hanging from a bed sheet in prison, where he was serving a life sentence in a murder. State police said Thursday “John 3:16” was on his forehead and the wall.

LT. GOV. WYMAN SCRUTINIZING HEALTHCARE BILL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman is organizing a bipartisan group of lawmakers to examine the ramifications of the federal health care bill on Connecticut. Wyman is reaching out to Republican and Democratic leaders, asking them to appoint lawmakers who have expertise in health care. Wyman says Connecticut could lose $1 billion annually under the bill that cleared the U.S. House of Representatives.

REPORT SAYS SHORELINE COULD SEE AFFECTS OF SEA LEVEL RISE

Recent findings by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicate at least 10% of the population in 23 Connecticut shoreline communities will be affected by sea level rise that could lead to displacement of approximately 48,000 people. The extreme rise scenario is considered unlikely but extremely plausible. 61% of the population in Stonington and 81% in Groton Long Point could be affected locally but the report said probably not for another 80 years.

GROTON ARRESTS DRUNK DRIVER; SMASHED INTO SEVERAL PARKED CARS

Groton police say they arrested a man Thursday after receiving reports he had lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Mitchell Street and Pequonnock Road. It was also reported he’d crashed into several cars. Police say they stopped the driver, determined he wasn’t injured, conducted a field sobriety test and found him to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Robert Crandall of New London was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and evading responsibility. He’s due to do appear in court on May 18th.

INAPPROPRIATE TEXTING CASE SETTLED

A Pawcatuck resident has settled in her case against a former Stonington official. The New London day reports Tracy Swain withdrew her case against former first selectmen Ed Haberek following a settlement between the two over an incident that he’d allegedly sent a sexually graphic photo using his town issued Blackberry to Swain in 2010.

DIRT BIKES AND ATV’S CAUSING HAVOC IN WATERFORD

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) – Residents of Waterford say their neighborhood has become like the Wild West on weekends, with people riding dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles illegally on their property. Waterford police are trying to contain the riders, but they often don’t stop for police and have no license plates for identification. The riders appear to be minors, and operate at high speeds and escape into the woods when police arrive.