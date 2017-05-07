SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

A family is grieving the loss of their family dog after a coyote attacked and killed it while in the backyard of their New London home. The Taithue family told Channel 3 Eyewitness News that their Bichon Frise, Poochie, didn’t come running back into the house after her morning bathroom break. And, Jacqueline’s daughter exclaimed at the horrifying sight. Family members were able to scare the coyote away, but it was too late. Now, police in New London are encouraging residents to watch small animals after the recent rash of coyote sightings in residential neighborhoods. Police said a canvass of the neighborhood resulted in no detection of a coyote or a den. In a release issued in mid-April, the New London Police Department said it is working with the Department of Environmental and Energy Protection to address residents’ concerns over the growing number of coyotes in the City. Officials encourage residents to keep a watchful eye on pets, including small dogs and cats, particularly at night, to curb coyote encounters. Officials discourage leaving food out for any mammals, and conversely to clean up any bird seed, fallen fruit, or garbage.

The Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses to Friday’s double fatal accident in Lebanon to come forward with information. Police said all three in the single car were from the Bronx, N.Y., however, they have not been able to identify which of them was the driver as all three were ejected from the vehicle. Police said they determined the car was traveling eastbound when it veered into the opposing lane, then the shoulder, where it collided with several trees until it finally came to a rest on its roof. Police have identified 42-year-old Alejandro Rentas and 43-year-old Levorio Guerrieo as the two killed in the crash. A third occupant, 39-year-old Ramon Sanchez-Pagan remains at Hartford Hospital suffering from serious injuries. This road was shut down for several hours for the crash investigation.

CLINTON COLLISION KILLS ONE

CLINTON, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified a driver who died when his vehicle collided with another head-on in Connecticut. Police say the two-car crash happened Thursday on state Route 81 in Clinton. Sixty-year-old Andrew Asermely, of Killingworth, was pronounced dead at the scene. A Middletown woman was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries. Police say no charges are expected at this time.

NEW LONDON BUDGET – PUBLIC MEETING

New London (The Day) — New London’s proposed $90.8 million budget for fiscal year 2017-18 will get a public airing on Monday with a meeting of the city’s Appropriating Board. The Day reports the board, consisting of members of the City Council and Board of Finance, is expected to take public input on a spending plan that would raise taxes by an estimated 10 percent, or 4.2 mills. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Science & Technology Magnet High School of Southeastern Connecticut on Jefferson Avenue. The $90,806,890 million proposed budget consists of a $49,086,700 plan to fund the city government and $41,720,190 in school spending. After several weeks of deliberations the City Council, with a 5-2 vote, moved the spending plan mostly untouched to the Board of Finance. Councilors Erica Richardson and John Satti voted against the plan. City Council President Anthony Nolan said he and other councilors still are working on identifying areas of the budget that could be trimmed. He said he anticipated revisions and perhaps smaller cuts that would add up, “like looking for loose change around the house.”

CONNECTICUT VINEYARDS PASSPORT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cheers! Lovers of Connecticut wines will have an opportunity to win prizes, including a two-week trip to Spain. The Department of Agriculture is offering its annual Passport to Connecticut Farm Wineries program. Residents and visitors obtain a booklet, designed to look like an actual passport, and get it stamped at each new Connecticut winery they visit. They can enter to win the prizes after obtaining at least 16 stamps. The program runs until Nov. 5. The drawing will be held Dec. 7. Participants must be at least 21 years old. Connecticut has 37 farm wineries that grow their own grapes. The list includes three new wineries in Granby, Lyme and Waterford.

MALLOY APPOINTMENTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has named two top consumer-related advocates in state government. The Democrat last week appointed Michelle Seagull to become the new commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection. The Glastonbury woman has served as deputy commissioner of the agency since 2011. She was previously a law firm partner. Seagull has filled in as acting commissioner since Jonathan Harris stepped down last month. He has formed an exploratory committee for a possible run as a Democratic candidate for governor in 2018. Malloy also reappointed Elin Swanson Katz, of West Hartford, to serve another five-year term as Consumer Counsel for the state. It’s an independent office that advocates on behalf of Connecticut consumers regarding issues related to electricity, natural gas, telecommunications and water.

UCONN-GRADUATION MEDALS

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut is giving special recognition during this weekend’s commencement to students who had a parent, grandparent or sibling also graduate from the school. UConn’s Office of Alumni Relations is giving those students special pewter “legacy medals” that can be worn along with their cap and gown. The school says as many as 600 graduating students will qualify for the medals this spring. UConn is conferring more than 9,000 degrees during 10 ceremonies this weekend and will be livestreaming most of its commencement events.

SMALL PLANE CRASH

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Rhode Island man died when his single-engine plane flipped and crashed as it tried to land at a Florida airport. Clearwater Public Safety spokesman Rob Shaw said 44-year-old James R. Fink of Exeter, Rhode Island, tried to land his 2007 Cirrus fixed-wing aircraft Friday evening at Clearwater Airpark. According to Shaw, the plane came to rest upside down on the runway after it flipped and crashed. The runway remained closed Saturday morning as airport officials waited for investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Shaw said Fink had flown to Clearwater for a business conference. No one else was in the plane, and no injuries on the ground were reported.

TRUCK TOLLS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s first highway truck tolls could be installed later this year near the Connecticut border. The state Department of Transportation says the first electronic tolls on commercial big-rig trucks will be on Interstate 95 in both directions. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed a law last year authorizing the truck-only tolls, as well as borrowing to pay for road repairs. The state says because tolls will fund the reconstruction of bridges, each tolling location has one or more bridges associated with it. One of the first is likely to be built along the Hopkinton-Richmond line near the bridge that carries I-95 over Mechanic Street. Another is planned near I-95 bridges in Exeter and Richmond.