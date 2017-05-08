MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

ALLEGED MOLESTER FOUND

A man who was wanted on felony child molestation charges in Georgia has found living in Preston. The Sheriff’s office in Tift County contacted Preston’s Resident State Troopers with a tip that Artemio Luis Sanchez was living and working in the town. Sanchez was arrested on Friday, charged with being a fugitive from justice. He is due in Norwich Superior Court today.

MURALS APP DEVELOPED

A Connecticut College group will unveil the free web app they developed at the Hygenic Underground Galleries on Saturday. The app is designed to provide a self-guided tour of 24 murals painted throughout New London, mainly on the sides of buildings downtown. The tour provides interviews with many of the artists behind the artwork.

EMPTY THE TANK

Saturday is the worldwide 5th annual Empty the Tanks event and for the third year protestors are expected to be at Mystic Aquarium. The organization staging the protest takes issue with the aquarium’s beluga whale exhibit. While they praise Mystic for their rehabilitation and release and their scientific study on wild populations, they object to the keeping of whales and dolphins in captivity.

SEARCH OVER

A Killingly man that police had been searching for was arrested on Saturday in a Day Kimball Hospital parking lot in Putnam. Roger McDonald is a parolee who cut off his GPS anklet earlier this month. While State Police were arresting McDonald, they say they found heroin, a syringe and suboxone inside his vehicle. He was additionally charged with several drug offenses.

HEADING TO THE POLLS

Stonington voters head to the polls tomorrow to weigh in on the proposed 2017-2018 budget. The Board of Finance plan calls for a .67-mill tax rate increase. The total budget is $67.6 million. The proposed $37 million school budget was left intact Town residents will be voting before the General Assembly decides its cuts in state aid to individual towns.

SHARK TANK FEUD

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) – A local sporting goods distributor has filed a lawsuit against a company featured on the reality TV show “Shark Tank” and funded by investor Mark Cuban. Mark Ferrara owns Anthem Sports in Pawcatuck and says that his line of personal enclosures, meant to protect spectators at sporting events, are not infringements on the ones made by Ohio-based Under the Weather. Ferrara is seeking to bar Under the Weather representatives, including owner Eric Pescovitz, from using social media to criticize Anthem’s products as imitations. Pescovitz has declined to comment on the lawsuit. Ferrara says he designed his own version of a personal enclosure after Pescovitz’s enclosures became too expensive to distribute. Ferrara says he worked with a patent attorney to legally create his own version.