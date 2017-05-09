TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

RESIDENTS SOUND OFF

New London residents offer their thoughts on Mayor Mike Passero’s 90-point-8 million dollar budget proposal. During a public hearing last night, Dennis Downing spoke out against the spending plan, which would raise the city’s tax rate by over four mills. He says high taxes have been driving people out of New London for years and the rich will eventually be forced out. Resident Megan Perrit supports the 42-million dollar school budget, saying it’s important for the city to properly invest in education. Last night’s public hearing was held at the Science and Technology Magnet High School of Southeastern Connecticut.

CASINO BILL CLEARS BIG HURDLE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Legislation allowing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a third casino in East Windsor, Connecticut has cleared a key legislative committee, but not without some criticism. Several lawmakers attempted Monday to amend the bill, but their efforts fell short. The proposed changes would have a required referendum in East Windsor; $500,000 in annual payments for surrounding communities; and a five percent share of proceeds to help pari-mutuel gambling venues, such as off-track betting. The bill cleared by the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee by a vote of 33-13. It now moves to the Senate for further action. The two tribes hope to build the new casino to compete with the MGM Resorts casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts. They say it will protect jobs at their existing southeastern Connecticut casinos.

ETHICS COMMISSION DISMISSES COMPLAINTS

The Norwich Ethics Commission met behind closed doors last night to discuss four new ethics complaints. They then opened the meeting and voted unanimously finding no probable cause to further investigate. The complaints will remain confidential and sealed in the city clerk’s office.

OFFICER FIT

Montville’s Town Council voted Monday to extend the employment of longtime police officer Sgt. Dennis Mathers, despite allegations of ill health by the town’s Republican Town Commitee Chairman. Thomas McNally sent an email to the council members alleging that the sargeant was unfit for the job. After a public discussion, councilors unanimously voted for the year long extension.

FUEL CELLS COMING

A fuel cell firm based in Manchester has signed a letter of intent with the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative that could mean the building of two fuel cells on the sub base in Groton. The project would provide the Navy with long term, cost effective power and other benefits, according to CMEEC. Terms of the agreement are still being worked out.

NEW MAYOR SWORN IN

Groton City’s new mayor was sworn in last night, along with six councilors. They are a diverse group ranging in age from 33 to 78. Democrat Keith Hedrick was sworn in by former Mayor Marian Galbraith, who swore in her former student, councilor Jamal Beckford and five others. Galbraith received a standing ovation as she prepared to speak for the last time as mayor.

NO TOLERANCE

Seven arrests were made yesterday in Windham County, the result of a zero tolerance state police sting operation. Resident state troopers, corrections officers and state police participated. The aim was to curb nuisance crimes in Killingly and Brooklyn. More are planned for the remainder of spring and throughout the summer.