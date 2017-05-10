WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE









MALLOY ORDERING BUDGET CUTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is ordering $33 million in immediate cuts, among other steps, to balance Connecticut’s current budget without having to borrow money. The fiscal year ends June 30 with a projected $389 million deficit. The Democrat said Wednesday in a letter to legislative leaders that “aggressive steps” are needed to ensure this year’s budget ends in balance. His plan reduces programs throughout state government and spends the state’s entire $235 million budget reserve fund. It also seeks legislative approval to sweep revenue from dozens of state accounts and take other actions, such as not paying cities and towns over $19 million in June from the state’s share of slot machine revenue at the two tribal casinos. Malloy also proposed cuts to the judicial and legislative branches of government.

HIGH SCHOOL SOPHOMORE DIES IN CRASH

A Ledyard High School student is dead, killed in a truck crash yesterday. Police say 16-year-old Zackory Salomonson was a passenger is a vehicle that crashed on Rose Hill Road. The 1992 Ford Ranger slammed into a tree and rolled over with Salomonson pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 17-year-old Benjamin Buchanan of Ledyard was transported to Backus Hospital with minor injuries. The wreck occurred just a quarter of a mile from Salomonson’s house on Matthewson Mill Road.

NORWICH ATTORNEY NOMINATED FOR JUDGESHIP

Norwich public defender Ernest Green is being nominated by Governor Dannel Malloy to become a State Superior Court judge. He’s one of 13 attorneys across the state to be nominated to the bench. Green has been with the state Division of Public Defender Services since 2003, and has been a senior assistant public defender since 2014. He currently serves as public defender in Danielson Superior Court.

PLAINFIELD MAN CHARGED IN MOTEL OVERDOSE

A Plainfield man has been charged in connection with a 2016 fatal overdose. Connecticut’s U-S Attorney says 34-year old George Kinney is accused of distributing heroin or fentanyl which caused a 38 year old woman to die in a Plainfield motel in August of last year. Police say Kinney possessed more than 40 bags of heroin and/or fentanyl when he was arrested Tuesday. He could face as much as 20 years in prison if convicted.

NO MORE CONVERSION THERAPY IN CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed legislation into law barring paid health care providers from engaging in so-called gay conversion therapy to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The Democrat signed the bill during a hastily called ceremony in his office Wednesday, minutes after it unanimously cleared the Senate. It took effect immediately. Malloy says he’s happy to see Connecticut leading on the issue. West Hartford Sen. Beth Bye, a Democrat, says conversion therapy has occurred in Connecticut and it is “a dangerous practice that relies on things like shame.” She says it’s particularly concerning with young people who are at risk for suicide. Groton Sen. Heather Somers, a Republican, says the practice is based on the “false assumption” there’s something wrong with people who aren’t heterosexual.

GOP NOT SURE ABOUT TOLLS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Republican senators are raising concerns about proposed Connecticut highway tolls, saying there’s no evidence they’ll generate revenue for the state’s transportation needs. Senate GOP leader Len Fasano explained Wednesday how Connecticut can only pursue congestion mitigation tolls. They’re a way to manage traffic flows by charging a higher fee during the busiest drive times. The state cannot reinstate border tolls without putting federal funding at risk because of an agreement it signed with Washington 34 years ago. Fasano says it would be dangerous to craft a new state budget that relies on toll revenue because no study has been conducted that proves they would generate a profit. Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says he believes tolls “are inevitable at some point” and will come up during budget negotiations.

RI REVENUE TALKS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island fiscal analysts have met for hours in hopes of reaching a consensus on the estimated revenues used to write the state’s budget. The Revenue Estimating Conference began Wednesday morning in the State House and continued into the evening. Lagging revenues this spring have complicated negotiations between state leaders over spending priorities, such as a proposal to cut car taxes and Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to provide two years of free tuition at public colleges. The state budget officer and fiscal advisers for the state Senate and House of Representatives hold the public meetings twice each year. Legislators then use the revenue and expense projections to prepare and approve a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

REAR-FACING IN RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Toddlers in Rhode Island would have to ride in rear-facing car seats under a proposal being considered by state lawmakers. The state House of Representatives voted unanimously to pass the car seat bill Wednesday. It now moves to the Senate. It would require car seats to face backward for all children until they’re 2 years old. Advocates say facing children toward the back of the vehicle dramatically lowers their risk of death or serious injury during crashes. The state already requires children under age 8 to sit in a back seat using a federally-approved child restraint system such as a booster seat. But rear-facing car seats for the youngest children are only a recommendation, not a requirement. Several states now have rear-facing seat requirements, including Pennsylvania, California and New Jersey.