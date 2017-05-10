WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

TALK ABOUT KOREA

The future of US relations with South Korea is the topic of a panel discussion hosted by the Southeast Connecticut World Affairs Council. Counselor at the U.S. Embassy of South Korea Jang Hyun Kim took part in last night’s event. He says there’s a feeling of caution following the election of President Donald Trump. Kim says the Korean government is especially concerned about the future of the US/South Korea free trade agreement. President Trump has said he wants to renegotiate the deal. More importantly, Kim says the United States will continue to play a key role in helping his country neutralize North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. Last night’s panel discussion was held at the Lyme/Old Lyme Middle School.

SPORTS CUT TO MEET DEMANDS

The Preston Board of Education has v0ted to meet the $311,000 in cuts ordered by the Board of Finance. Eliminating elementary school Spanish, all after school sports and activities and removing Ledyard High School as an option got them nearly to that number. Superintendent John Welch said they expect the remaining money will be cut by getting rid of sports transportation. The board hopes that the final state budget will restore some town funding.

PLANNING FOR TRUMP VISIT

New London city officials plan to meet with U.S. Secret Service this week to solidify security plans for the May 17th presidential visit to the Coast Guard Academy. Groups planning protests or rallies will be provided direction after the expected meeting tomorrow. It is up to the Secret Service alone to identify security zones. The police department has the responsibility of securing those areas.

RTM SAYS NO

Despite possible safety issues, the Representative Town Meeting of Groton has voted not to fund the town’s portion of replacing the Old Stonington Road Bridge. Old Mystic Fire Chief Kenneth Richards and others feel that the project is necessary from a public safety standpoint.. The RTM has until midnight on May 25th to reconsider funding. The bridge straddles Groton and Stonington.

BINS TOO HEAVY

As part of a new contract between the Town of Montville and Willimantic Waste, residents recently received new recycling bins for bi-weekly pickups. The problem is some older residents are finding the 95 gallon bins too heavy to move. Public Works Director Donald Bourdeau says smaller bins are available for replacement by calling the waste company. The five year contract will save Montville approximately $300,000.

HOMESTEAD GONE

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) – A centuries-old homestead in Southeastern Connecticut was torn down on Monday to prepare for development of a large medical and residential campus. The 216-year-old Perkins Farm homestead had fallen into decay and disrepair over the past 20 years, with broken windows and water damage from weather exposure. A Facebook post announcing the demolition prompted sad reactions from local residents, many of whom wished the homestead could have been preserved or restored. Developer David Lattizori says he tried offering the homestead to anyone who could remove it from the property for restoration in 2004 and again in 2011, but there were no offers. Lattizori also says that the building was structurally unsound, and restorations would have exceeded the value of the homestead.