THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE









CONCERNS ABOUT CUTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Both Democratic and Republican legislative leaders say they have concerns with Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s plan to close the $389 million deficit in Connecticut’s current budget. The Democrat’s proposal includes $33 million in immediate cuts that affect everything from financial help for elderly renters to funding for regional vocational-technical high schools. Some of Malloy’s ideas require legislative approval, such as not paying cities and towns more than $19 million in June from the state’s share of slot machine revenues at the two tribal casinos. House Republican Leader Themis Klarides and Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz say the governor’s proposed cuts for the fiscal year ending June 30 should be part of the talks for the new two-year budget that begins July 1. Those negotiations begin next week.

A-G’S WANT SPECIAL PROSECUTOR

BOSTON (AP) – A group of 20 attorneys general, all Democrats, including Connecticut’s George Jepson, is calling for the appointment of an independent special counsel to continue the investigation into Russian interference in last year’s presidential election. The group led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey called Republican President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey during the ongoing investigation a “violation of public trust.” The group said in a Thursday letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that only the appointment of an independent special counsel “with full powers and resources” can begin to restore public confidence. Those signing the letter also include the attorneys general of Rhode Island, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.

EX-WATERFORD MAN ACCUSED OF HARASSING MUSLIMS

A former Waterford resident has been charged with public intoxication after allegedly yelling expletives at a Muslin family on a Texas beach. Police in South Padre Island arrested 35-year old Alexander Downing on May 3rd. A video of the incident which has gone viral shows Downing walking back and forth in front of the family, getting into their faces at times, making references about Sharia Law, and how President Donald Trump-quote-will stop you. Police say Downing finally left the scene, and was arrested at a nearby restaurant. His last known Waterford residence was on Quinley Way.

INMATES AREN’T BEING BILLED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut auditors say the state Department of Correction hasn’t complied with a law requiring them to set up and begin collecting money from inmate savings accounts to help pay for the cost of their incarceration. State law requires the department to set up the inmate discharge savings accounts and garnish 10 percent of any money over $1,000 placed in them. The accounts also were intended to provide some money for prisoners when they are released. The department says it’s been waiting for lawmakers to refine the system to make it fair and equitable. But Republican Sen. John Kissel, a Judiciary Committee co-chair, says lawmakers were never told there was a problem. Auditor John Geragosian says it’s not clear how much money the state has lost by not implementing the program.

LIGHTHOUSE ADDITION PASSES

Approval has finally been granted for a 500-square foot addition to the Old Lighthouse Museum in Stonington. The borough’s planning and zoning commission gives its okay to the Stonington Historical Society, on the group’s fourth attempt to get a proposed addition passed. The project will include a new handicapped-accessible ticket counter, bathroom, and walkway. Residents had expressed concerns about increased traffic, landscaping changes, and the possibility of more special events on the site. Museum officials say they won’t be holding any additional functions.

NEW HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SET-UP

In recent years, the Eastern Connecticut Conference has struggled with competitive imbalance issues. The league’s Board of Directors is trying to address the problem by adopting a gender-based divisional realignment for the 2018-19 school year. Ledyard High School Athletic Director Jim Buonocore says ECC divisions will be detemined based on enrollment and strength of programs. He says the new format allows the boys and girls sports programs of a particular school to compete in separate divisions, if necessary. The ECC will reset each division on a yearly basis. The league’s Board of Directors has also approved the addition of Putnam High School effective next year.

CT SEC OF STATE: NO VOTER FRAUD HERE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says she hopes President Donald Trump’s review of alleged voter fraud during the presidential election is not a “fig leaf for voter suppression and intimidation.” A Democrat and president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, Merrill said Thursday that voter fraud is extremely rare and it has been used “as an excuse to disenfranchise tens of thousands of eligible voters.” Trump, a Republican, signed an executive order Thursday launching a commission to examine allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in state and across the nation. Trump has alleged, without evidence, that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in his 2016 election against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Merrill says she stands by Connecticut’s election process and its election officials.