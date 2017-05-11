THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

DOG PARK STARTED

The Montville Dog Park project has begun on Simpson Lane. Chairman of the town’s Dog Park Committee, Chris Lawton, says that the plan is to have the park finished by October. The approximately one acre plot is currently being cleared by both volunteers and construction crews. The committee raised the funds privately. The land is town-owned.

PROJECTS FUNDED

According to State Representative Joe de la Cruz, the Groton/New London district is set to receive $25 million in funding for local infrastructure projects. The State Bond Commission is expected to approve the funding tomorrow. Fifteen million dollars will go to Groton Utilities for water treatment updates. A $10 million grant will be used to rehabilitate the southbound side of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge.

TRIBAL POLICE AVAILABLE TO HELP

A bill was passed yesterday in the state House of Representatives allowing the area tribal police departments to aid surrounding towns if need be. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan police will be authorized to help municipalities if additional police officers are needed and vice-versa. The state Senate had unanimously approved the bill last month.

DEMOLITION BLOCKED

Once again, New London’s Historic District Commission has blocked demolition of a downtown building. Property owner William Cornish is not surprised by the temporary ban. Last month, the commission also delayed his plans to take down an adjoining structure on Bank Street. The buildings have historical and cultural significance, according to New London Landmarks, who hope to get the state attorney general’s office involved. Their goal is to secure a permanent block on demolition.

CLEAN-UP COULD TAKE A WHILE

The former Norwich Hospital property will be turned over to the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority once environmental clean up is complete. Various permits, some complex, will have to be obtained by the Preston Redevelopment Agency before the process can begin. It is projected that it could take three to four months to get the permits. In the meantime, clean-up can be done inside the ten remaining buildings on the site.