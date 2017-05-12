FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE









LAYOFFS “PROBABLY HAVE STARTED”

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says layoff notices “probably have started” to be issued to some Connecticut state employees. The Democrat’s administration has said the first of approximately 1,100 workers could receive notices by the end of this week. When notices are issued varies depending on the rules for different unions. Malloy is seeking $700 million in labor concessions from state employees to help fill a projected $2.3 billion deficit in the fiscal year that begins July 1. He said Friday those talks are continuing, calling them respectful. Malloy says he hopes an agreement can reached. But if a deal doesn’t happen, he says at least $700 million in other savings will have to be found. Malloy is expected to begin budget negotiations next week with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders.

DAY KIMBALL-YALE PARTNERSHIP

Putnam-based Day Kimball Healthcare is announcing a partnership with Yale-New Haven Healthcare. Officials announced the new agreement Friday at Day Kimball’s Plainfield Health center. Officials stress the partnership is not a merger or affiliation, but merely an extension of a current purchasing partnership the two groups have that will expand health care services in Northeastern Connecticut, offering more access to Yale-New Haven providers. Yale-New Haven last year became affiliated with New London-based Lawrence and Memorial Healthcare, and has entered preliminary talks with South County Hospital in Rhode Island.

POLICE SEARCH OLD SAYBROOK FIRE MARSHAL’S SUV

State and town police Friday searched the Old Saybrook Fire Marshal’s office and sport utility vehicle as part of an on-going investigation. Police carried out search warrants at both Old Saybrook and Westbrook Town Halls since Don Dobson not only serves as Old Saybrook’s fire marshal, but also works in Westbrook. A briefcase was taken from the SUV, as well as boxes of information from Dobson’s office. Police say it’ll take awhile to study the seized information. No arrests are expected for now.

IMMIGRANT STAYS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says an immigrant facing deportation to Guatemala has been granted a two-year stay of deportation. The Democrat said Friday he was unaware of the reasoning behind the stay. However, Blumenthal says he “can think of no more compelling case” for a reprieve from deportation than Luis Barrios, a married father of four U.S. born-children who lives in Derby. Earlier this month, Barrios received a 30-day reprieve hours before he was to be put on a plane from New York to Central America. Barrios’ immigration status was flagged after a 2011 traffic stop over a broken tail light. However, there was no attempt to deport him until Republican President Donald Trump made immigration enforcement a priority. Barrios left Guatemala in 1992 amid threats to his family.

BREASTFEEDING MOM SUING Y

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A mother who says she wasn’t allowed to breastfeed in public at the YMCA is suing. The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island said Friday it filed the suit in Superior Court against the Ocean Community YMCA on behalf of Elizabeth Gooding, a mother of three and former Ocean Community YMCA part-time employee and member. Gooding alleges YMCA employees at the Westerly branch told her in February 2015, and again a month later, that she couldn’t nurse in public areas at the YMCA. The Ocean Community YMCA president and vice president couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday. Rhode Island passed a law in 2008 allowing breastfeeding in public places. Gooding says she’s speaking out for women who have been shamed or otherwise prevented from nurturing their children.