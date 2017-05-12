FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

PLANT DENIED

An application for a power plant in Killingly was denied yesterday by the CT Siting Council. The council voted against NTE Energy’s request to construct a duel-fuel plant on Lake Road, deciding that the facility does not have public benefit. The developers can re-apply in the future.

DEVELOPER IS AN EX-CON

The director of operations for the company renovating the Ponemah Mill in Taftville was indicted in New York on corruption charges several years ago. Finbar O’Neill was convicted on state and federal charges stemming from organized crime’s involvement with his construction projects. O’Neill says the conviction is in the past , he has made full restitution and his involvement was disclosed when he was considered for Ponemah project.

HARKNESS RAIDED

A proposal released by Gov. Dannel Malloy on Wednesday could result in Harkness Memorial State Park losing half of it’s wedding fund, half a million dollars, which is used currently to underwrite expenses. The money would be swept into the state’s general fund along with all revenues from other state parks to help close the $390 million gap in the current budget year. State Park advocates are frustrated with the proposal and note that if it passes it will hurt the parks and the public who use them.

PRESTON GETS NEW WEBSITE

Preston officials made a decision last night to utilize money in the current budget to upgrade the town’s out-of-date website. First Selectman Robert Congdon and several others engaged in the selection process to choose a website company, going with Civic Plus. Selectmen voted to approve $17,750 in re-purposed funds for the work.