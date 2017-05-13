SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

MALLOY SAYS STATE LAYOFF NOTICES ‘PROBABLY HAVE STARTED”

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says layoff notices “probably have started” to be issued to some Connecticut state employees. The Democrat’s administration has said the first of approximately 1,100 workers could receive notices by the end of this week. When notices are issued varies depending on the rules for different unions. Malloy is seeking $700 million in labor concessions from state employees to help fill a projected $2.3 billion deficit in the fiscal year that begins July 1. He said Friday those talks are continuing, calling them respectful. Malloy says he hopes an agreement can reached. But if a deal doesn’t happen, he says at least $700 million in other savings will have to be found. Malloy is expected to begin budget negotiations next week with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders.

CONNECTICUTS CREDIT RATING TAKES A HIT, WEAK REVENUE BLAMED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Another bond rating agency has downgraded Connecticut’s credit worthiness. Fitch Ratings Inc. announced Friday it was lowering its rating from AA- to A-plus, with a “stable” outlook. The rating agency said the downgrade is based on “reduced expectations for economic and revenue performance over the medium term.” The news comes as Connecticut has seen a decline in revenue from the personal income tax. Fitch’s announcement marks latest downgrade from a credit rating agency over the past year. Democratic State Treasurer Denise Nappier says the change “emphasizes the daunting task we face,” adding how the state is “under very significant macroeconomic pressures and continued revenue weaknesses.” Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic and Republican legislative leaders will meet next week to discuss how to close a $2.3 billion budget deficit. This story corrects Nappier quote to say the down grade emphasizes, not empathizes, the daunting task we face.

POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY BODY FOUND IN WETHERSFIELD COVE



WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) – Police are trying to identifying the body of man found in the water at Wethersfield Cove near the Connecticut River. Local television stations report that a fisherman discovered the body around 11 a.m. on Friday. They report that a kayak was also pulled from the water. The medical examiner was called to the scene. Police say they do not know the man's identity or the circumstances of his death.

TAFTVILLE MAN ARRESTED IN HOME INVASION

Norwich Police have made an arrest in connection with a home invasion on Washington Street in January, where the victim was hospitalized. Detectives took Jhamal Gallimore of Taftville into custody yesterday and have charged him with home invasion, robbery 1st degree, larceny 5th, and conspiracy to commit home invasion. Gallimore is being held on a $200,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on May 15th. The investigation continues and more arrests are expected.

WHY EX-NFL START’S CONVICTION WAS ERASED

BOSTON (AP) – The ruling this week by a Massachusetts judge erasing Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction has angered the victim’s family and roiled prosecutors.

It also raises questions about how the legal principle on which the ruling was based is applied. Hernandez was appealing his conviction in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player. Hernandez was found hanging in his prison cell last month, days after being cleared of murder charges in another case. His death was ruled a suicide. Legal experts say the doctrine of abatement holds that a conviction isn’t absolutely final until an appeal is heard. Most federal appeals courts have upheld the doctrine, but not all states adhere to it. Legislation proposed by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan before Hernandez’s death calls for ending the practice in Massachusetts.

COP WHO KILLED 15 YEAR OLD DRIVING STOLEN CAR IS IDENTIFIED



BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut police officer who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy driving a stolen car has been identified. The Connecticut Post reports 30-year-old Bridgeport Officer James Boulay has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into Jayson Negron’s death. Autopsy results show Negron died from gunshot wounds to the chest, not to the head, as previously reported. Police say Boulay shot the teen after Negron stuck the officer with a stolen car Tuesday. Negron’s passenger was shot in the shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery. No one in the car had a weapon. The police chief says there were no dashcams or bodycams at the scene, as the department cannot afford them. An investigation into Boulay’s actions is expected to continue for several months.

MAN GRANTED 2 YEAR REPRIEVE FROM DEPORTATION TO GUATEMALA



HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says an immigrant facing deportation to Guatemala has been granted a two-year stay of deportation.

The Democrat said Friday he was unaware of the reasoning behind the stay. However, Blumenthal says he “can think of no more compelling case” for a reprieve from deportation than Luis Barrios, a married father of four U.S. born-children who lives in Derby.

Earlier this month, Barrios received a 30-day reprieve hours before he was to be put on a plane from New York to Central America. Barrios’ immigration status was flagged after a 2011 traffic stop over a broken tail light. However, there was no attempt to deport him until Republican President Donald Trump made immigration enforcement a priority. Barrios left Guatemala in 1992 amid threats to his family.

FREE FISHING TODAY IN CONNECTICUT, SATUDAY MAY 13TH

Great Park Pursuit Connecticut State Parks Family Adventure Begins May 13th May 13th is “Free Fishing Day” in Connecticut

No fishing license will be required – Excellent opportunity for everyone to try fishing for free. May 13th is a great day to be outdoors with your family – first day of Connecticut’s Great Park Pursuit, Connecticut State Parks Family Adventure and Free Fishing Day across the state. A “Family Fishing Day” is scheduled as part of Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s (DEEP) “Great Park Pursuit Connecticut State Parks Family Adventure” at Chatfield Hollow State Park, Killingworth. Open to families and children, this free event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and will include fishing on the pond, fish sampling, fish stocking, a fish fry, and fun activities for all ages. “Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for experienced anglers to encourage family members and friends to join them outdoors for a day of fishing – no fishing license required, open to residents and non-residents alike,” said DEEP Commissioner Robert Klee. “Great Park Pursuit families have the opportunity to fish side-by-side with expert anglers for an exciting and educational fishing experience. Along with Great Park Pursuit participants, we also hope that visitors will come to our state and try out the many fishing opportunities Connecticut has to offer.” Connecticut Aquatic Resources Education (CARE) volunteer instructors will be on hand to introduce families and friends to the wonders of water, fish, and fishing. State certified Instructors will pass along information and expertise they’ve gained while angling in local waters for many years. The Great Park Pursuit is a part of the agency’s No Child Left Inside® initiative, now celebrating its 12th year, focusing on introducing families to the outdoors, building the next generation of environmental stewards and showcasing Connecticut’s State Parks and Forests. The Family Fishing event is free and no registration is required. More information on the “The Great Park Pursuit Family Fishing Day” can be found at www.NoChildLeftInside.org, by calling DEEP State Parks at (860) 424-3200 or by emailing: Kristen.Bellantuono@ct.gov “The Great Park Pursuit has been so much fun over the past eleven years – seeing families come back year after year and watching their children grow has been heartwarming and it is wonderful to welcome new families who want to learn about the outdoors and recreational adventures that await them in Connecticut’s State Parks and Forests” added Commissioner Klee. There are a number of fishing events in addition to the Great Park Pursuit that are scheduled to take place on “Free Fishing Day.” Other fishing events for this coming Saturday include:

Merwin Meadows, Wilton CT- Fly Fishing Clinic. The Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited is offering a free Fly Fishing Clinic at Merwin Meadows Park in Wilton between 10:00 a.m. and

2:00 p.m. Fly casting, knot tying, aquatic insect identification and a late barbecue lunch are on the schedule. More information can be found at www.mianustu.org. For reservations email jyates@mianustu.org or call 203-216-7078.

Mirror Lake, Hubbard Park , Meriden, CT – Carl D’Addaraio Children’s Fishing Derby .

Annual children’s fishing event sponsored by the Meriden Rod and Gun Club and the City of Meriden with prizes in various age groups for biggest fish and most fish caught. Each child also gets a free hotdog and soft drink. Some of the top prizes include bicycles. This event is rain or shine and registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the derby starts at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 12:00 noon. For more information contact Mike Roberts at michaelroberts@mindspring.com

Fishing Northeast invites all children and their families to Casting With Kids at Picket's Pond, Osbornedale State Park, Derby, for a fun-filled day of fishing, games, food and great company. All children will be taught the basics of fishing freshwater with all gear, tackle and bait provided. Adults are welcome to join in but must provide their own gear and tackle. Snacks, food and drinks will be provided. This is a free event – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Details are available at: http://bit.ly/2pO1b79

Anglers should be aware that although no licenses are required, all other Connecticut fishing laws and regulations apply on “Free Fishing Day.” Anglers are advised to check fishing regulations in the 2017 Connecticut Angler’s Guide, found online at www.ct.gov/deep/anglersguide. Print versions of the guides are available at more than 350 locations statewide or by contacting DEEP’s Inland Fisheries Division (860-424-FISH). Additional fishing and fisheries related information including the new interactive trout stocking map can be found on the DEEP web site at: www.ct.gov/deep/fishing. Fisheries and Wildlife can be found directly on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CTFishandWildlife.

MOTHER SAYS YMCA DIDN’T LET HER BREASTFEED IN PUBLIC, SUES

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A mother who says she wasn’t allowed to breastfeed in public at a Rhode Island YMCA is suing. The American Civil Liberties Union said Friday it filed the lawsuit against the Ocean Community YMCA for Elizabeth Gooding, a mother of three who was a part-time employee and member there. Gooding alleges YMCA employees at the Westerly branch told her in February 2015 and again a month later she couldn’t nurse in public areas at the YMCA. The Ocean Community YMCA president and vice president couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday. Rhode Island in 2008 passed a law allowing breastfeeding in public places. Gooding says she’s speaking out for women who’ve been shamed or prevented from nurturing their children. The lawsuit seeks a public breastfeeding policy consistent with state law.

MAN CONVICTED OF KILLING POLICE OFFICER ASKS FOR NEW TRIAL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A man convicted of killing a Rhode Island police officer with his own gun at police headquarters is asking a federal judge for a new trial. Esteban Carpio is suing the state in federal court, arguing that his rights were violated at his trial for the 2005 killing of Providence police detective James Allen. Carpio argues that he should have been ruled insane, saying that the judge’s instructions to the jury undermined his case and encouraged them to rule in way that satisfied the “community’s sense of justice.”

Carpio also says his Boston lawyers were unfamiliar with Rhode Island rules and made procedural errors that prevented him from appealing. The Providence Journal reports the state high court ruled in 2012 that the lawyers had strategically avoided pursuing a new trial.