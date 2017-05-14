SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

BODY FOUND AT LISBON BOAT LAUNCH

LISBON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a body was found at a boat launch in Lisbon. Troopers found the body at the South Burnham Highway boat launch just after 7 a.m. Saturday. Police don’t believe there’s a criminal aspect to the death. The person’s identity has not been released. Police say the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been notified.

Several emergency crews, including Coventry police, fire and ambulance, have responded to the Key Bank on Main Street for a hazmat situation. Officials said they were called to the bank around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after an employee found an envelope in the overnight drop box containing a white powder. There were four employees in side the bank at the time of the incident. Officials said none of them have shown any signs of exposure to a chemical but they will all be getting decontaminated and the bank will remain closed for the rest of the day so it can be investigated. Officials did stress that they don’t believe the general public is in danger. A full investigation to determine what the substance was and who left it will be done. Crews from Vernon and a regional response team were called in to assist Coventry crews.

CONNECTICUT BUDGET

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A nonpartisan Connecticut think tank is recommending a host of public policy changes it says can save the state $2 billion over the next five years. Proponents hope the new report, to be released next week, will be embraced as Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and legislative leaders begin budget negotiations in earnest. The new fiscal year that begins July 1 is projected to have a $2.3 billion deficit. The Connecticut Institute for the 21st Century estimates the state could save $1.2 billion over the next five years if the government contracts with more private nonprofit agencies to provide services, such as group homes for people with developmental disabilities and mental health care. State employee unions oppose the idea. The report also recommends further reduction of the prison population.

KILLINGLY 537M POWER PLANT PROPOSAL REJECTED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut regulators have rejected a proposal to build a $537 million natural gas-fired power plant in the town of Killingly. The Connecticut Siting Council recently ruled that the proposed facility isn’t necessary for the “reliability of the electric power supply of the state” or for a “competitive market for electricity.” Florida-based NTE Energy proposed the plant, saying it would produce an estimated 550 megawatts of power and cut electricity costs. NTE says the company is “disappointed” with the council’s decision. Environmentalists had opposed the project, saying it would produce more air pollution in the region. An attorney for the Connecticut Fund for the Environment says the organization is pleased with the council’s ruling.

RI – HUMAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT NOMINEE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has nominated a Providence human services policy officer to lead the state Department of Human Services. The Democratic governor announced Friday that Courtney Hawkins, a policy director for Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, is her choice to lead the agency. Hawkins’ tenure is slated to begin June 12. The department’s acting director, Eric Beane, is expected to receive Raimondo’s nomination to become the next secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

HOSPICE WALK

NORWICH — The Center for Hospice Care of Southeastern Connecticut led its 22nd annual fundraising walk Saturday morning at Mohegan Park in Norwich, drawing supporters from across the region, many there to honor the memory of a loved one. The walk raises funds to support care for terminally ill patients and their families helped by the Norwich-based nonprofit, with all money raised staying in Southeastern Connecticut.