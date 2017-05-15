MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN LISBON IDENTIFIED

(Lisbon, CT) — A woman found dead in the Shetucket River in Lisbon is being identified as a 49-year-old from Norwich. Police say Diane Houchins of Taftville was spotted in the water near Burnham Highway Saturday morning. While police say the death is considered untimely, they do not believe there is a criminal element to the case. The state medical examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

TALKING DEVELOPMENT

Norwich city planning officials will discuss the proposed development of the former Norwich State Hospital in Preston with various officials in a meeting tomorrow. The chairman of the the Preston Redevelopment Agency is expected to attend. Also invited, Norwich mayor Deb Hinchey, city council members and Mohegan Tribal officials. The Commission on the City Plan set up the meeting in the hopes that Norwich will start planning early for the major development, which is not expected to be cleared for construction until 2019.

DAY KIMBALL GOES GREEN

Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam made energy efficient upgrades and as a result received a large check to help offset the cost. Environmental Systems Corporation and Eversource Energy presented the hospital with a $330,000 incentive check which covered 70% of the improvements. Utility costs could drop by almost $60,000 annually.

PLANNING FOR TRUMP

New London Police have announced traffic and public assembly restrictions and parking bans in the city during the presidential visit on Wednesday. The areas where there is no parking will be posted with signs beginning at 5 a.m. Violators will be towed and ticketed. There are several approved assembly locations, the closest to the Coast Guard Academy being a small grass parcel across the street from the main gate. There are also specific safety restrictions on the public gatherings. Contact the police department for more information.

LABOR MOVE NOT POPULAR

The Connecticut Department of Labor is moving forward with it’s plan to consolidate its’ Eastern Connecticut job centers. The department has signed, but not yet finalized, a lease agreement with the owner of the former Beit Brothers Supermarket in Montville to house the center. Both Norwich and New London job centers would close, an action that New London city officials criticize. Mayor Michael Passero and others will gather at noon today at the DOL office at Shaw’s Cove to oppose the proposed move.