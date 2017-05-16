TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NL CUTS BUDGET

A decision by the New London Finance Board to cut one-point-75 million dollars from the city’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is drawing mixed reaction from city councilors. John Satti supports the decision, which reduces the education budget by one-million dollars. He believes the school system is too top heavy when it comes to administrators. City councilor Martha Marx says she’s disappointed with the budget cuts, saying many residents are prepared for a steep tax increase. Mayor Mike Passero says he plans on meeting with the city’s finance director this week to determine where further spending cuts can be made.

PLAINFIELD BUDGET REJECTED

Plainfield voters did NOT pass the proposed 2017-2018 budget yesterday. That was not a surprise to some town officials. The budget carries a three mill tax increase. First Selectman Paul Sweet says the biggest obstacle to creating a reasonable budget is the uncertainty of the final amount of pending state cuts.

PREDATOR TO PRISON

A former physician at a Norwich clinic was sentenced in New London Superior Court yesterday to 18 months in prison, followed by ten years probation after pleading guilty in February to sexual assault charges. Manoj Saxena, who surrendered his medical license following his 2015 arrest, will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. Saxena performed unnecessary pelvic and breast exams on several patients at the Concentra Urgent Care Clinic.

MUM ON RUN

Another petitioning candidate has joined the race for Norwich mayor. Jon Oldfield, who is politically unaffiliated, secured a ballot spot but is not yet ready to discuss his campaign. He will kickoff his campaign with a rally on June 3rd. Two Democrats and one Republican, to date, are also running.

CHANGES IN FIREFIGHTING

After a challenging structure fire in Norwich earlier this month, the city fire department is changing how it responds to this type of fire. According to Chief Kenneth Scandariato, the department will now immediately go to a second alarm when a structure fire is reported over the radio. This action will allow nearby volunteer firefighters to arrive sooner, as minutes make a difference in a blaze which has unique difficulties. The fire prompting the change was May 4th on Freeman Avenue in a building that was 147 years old.

CLOSURES FOR THE PRESIDENT

There will be parking bans and traffic restrictions in Groton tomorrow, due to the presidential visit to the Coast Guard Academy. Groton Police will also install barricades in front of commercial parking lots along the travel route. Bans will affect Tower Ave, High Rock Road and Poquonnock Road west of Trails Corner and begin at 5am. The area is in and around the Groton-New London Airport where the president will touch down.