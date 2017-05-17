WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

PRESIDENT TRUMP COMING

It’s a big day in New London as President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the United States Coast Guard Academy this morning. Several local grassroots organizations are expected to gather at McKinley Park to protest the president’s visit. They include the Immigration Advocacy and Support Center, St. Francis House, the New London Green Party and the city’s refugee resettlement agency, better known as Fresh Start. A group of Trump supporters will be holding a free speech rally at McKinley at the same time. That event is being organized by Lori-Hopkins Cavanaugh, founder of the American Liberty Center. Acting Police Chief Peter Reichard says he doesn’t anticipate any problems related to the demonstrations.

BUS PLAN REJECTED

Montville’s School Board rejected a proposed busing contract last night that would have meant that a private company would take over the district. Superintendent Brian Levesque was for the contract, saying that Durham School Services would run a more efficient and safer operation than the town. The Montville School bus drivers and their supporters spoke before the vote, encouraging the board of ed to deny the plan.

ON ALERT

The Killingly Town Council is considering implementing a mass notification system which could be used to notify residents of both emergency and non-emergency events. The council has asked for more information on potential costs and the legality of such a town wide system. Some area towns already use an alert system but only for true emergency purposes.

BUDGET DRAWS NO ATTENTION

The proposed 2017-2018 spending plan for Plainfield did not go to vote on Monday as planned because of low voter turnout. A town meeting on May 30th will be the next chance for the public to weigh in. Adjustments are expected to be made by the Board of Finance before then, factoring in some of the recent changes in the governor’s proposed budget.

GRANT HEARING NEXT MONTH

A public hearing has been scheduled by the Norwich City Council for June 5th so residents can share comments on plans to allocate expected grant money. Federal Community Development Block Grant funds, in the amount of $770,000 will be distributed to eight city agencies and outside organizations. The council has final say on allocations.