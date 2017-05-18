THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

MEGOS APPEALS

A Norwich businessman, who was convicted in 2012 for six misdemeanor charges, was in State Appellate Court yesterday, appealing his conviction on a probation violation in 2014. Zane Magos took deposits for houses and apartments that never became available, and pleaded guilty to the initial charges. In February, he was charged with repeating the scheme, and his five year suspended sentence was reinstated.

ALLEGED EMBEZZLER ARRESTED

A Dayville man, who allegedly stole money from Advanced Auto Parts in Norwich, was arrested yesterday. Seth Masson was charged with third degree larceny embezzlement. According to police, he was employed at the store and engaged in fraudulent product returns, valued at more than $3,500. Masson will appear in Norwich Superior Court on May 25th.

FIRST Q REVENUE DOWN

According to a report posted last week, Foxwoods Resort Casino’s net revenues for the last quarter were down from the same period last year. For the three month period which ended March 31st, net revenues totaling $202.7 million were down 6.3 percent.

ZONE CHANGES IN STONINGTON

The Stonington Planning and Zoning Commission approved two changes on Tuesday that could encourage redevelopment in Mystic and Pawcatuck. The changes in zoning regulations affect the heritage mill district and also allow changes in the tourist commercial zone around I-95 exit 90.