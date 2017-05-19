FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

Y GETS BIG DONATION

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) – A local YMCA is on its way to meeting funding goals for a future expansion and renovation thanks to a million-dollar donation from a local businessman and his wife. Sekhar and Archana Naik are pledging an initial $800,000 donation, with an additional $200,000 if the Ocean Community YMCA raises $200,000 by Aug. 15. The YMCA’s branch president says the donation will allow them to break ground on the project in August. The Day reports (http://bit.ly/2pREjbg ) the YMCA will continue fundraising to offset the money it planned to borrow for the expansion, and to offer financial assistance to those who want to use services offered by the YMCA. Sekhar Naik, who owns the companies Voice Glance and MResult, says his family has been members for 15 years.

CUTS ILLEGAL SAYS BOARD PREZ

A decision by the New London Finance Board to cut one-million dollars from the city’s original 41-point-7 million dollar school budget proposal is causing some consternation among school officials. Board of Education President Scott Garbini says that kind of funding reduction would all but cripple the school system. School officials are questioning the legitimacy of the Finance Board’s decision to reduce the school budget because only two of the five board members voted on the measure. New London Mayor Mike Passero says he expects to have a legal opinion by Monday.

“KENNY”s DEATH SOLVED

An East Lyme woman turned herself into Waterford police yesterday after learning that a warrant had been issued for her arrest. Shirley Langford was charged with negligent homicide stemming from a January hit and run which resulted in the death of a New London man. Kim Weeks, known locally as “Kenny”, was found deceased near the Crystal Mall parking lot on January 19th. An extensive police investigation led to the arrest.

PIPES BURST FLOODS APARTMENTS

Thirteen units in the Wauregan apartments in Norwich were affected when a sprinkler pipe burst on the sixth floor last evening. Tenants were displaced in four or five of the apartments and the second floor ballroom was flooded. It took just over an hour for the leak to be contained. The building has a history of sprinkler system breaks.

CONSTRUCTION SOON TO BEGIN

School officials in Stonington are getting ready for the start of the $67 million project to renovate two elementary schools. The construction on Deans Mill and West Vine schools will begin before the school year ends on June 16th. The schools will remain open during the work. Completion is anticipated for December 2018.

EL BUDGET APPROVED

Yesterday’s referendum in East Lyme resulted in voters approving a 2017-2018 budget that contains a 2.29 percent increase over the current budget. The amount of state aid to the town is still uncertain, as the governor’s budget has not yet been approved. According to First Selectman Mark Nickerson, if the town’s state aid is cut it could set up a secondary round of budgetary meetings and discussions.

REPORT VANDALS

The Putnam Business Association has sent e-mails to members alerting them to recent vandalism downtown. Police are patrolling more often but if anybody sees any destructive acts there are encouraged to call the Putnam Police Department.