SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

FIERY MANCHESTER CRASH-MULTIPLE FATALITIES

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a car crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, leaving three people dead. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in Manchester. Police say the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it crashed into the pole, caught fire and became engulfed in flames. Police say two people sitting in front of the car escaped the fire, but the three passengers in the back did not. The two survivors were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police have not released the ages and names of the victims.

FAILING HOME FOUNDATIONS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Regional officials are reminding state lawmakers it’s urgent this session to provide assistance to eastern and central Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations. Both the executive director of the Capitol Region Council of Governments and chairman of a CRCOG committee studying the issue are scheduled to appear Monday at the Legislative Office Building to call on the General Assembly to pass a comprehensive plan. They’ll be joined by local officials and supportive state legislators who are seeking a comprehensive testing program and a remediation fund for homeowners. It’s been estimated that as many as 30,000 homes could be affected by the crumbling foundation problem, which has been traced to a concrete mix containing an iron sulfide. It can cost $200,000 to repair some foundations. Many insurers have not covered the cost.

TAX FREEDOM DAY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut marks its Tax Freedom Day on Sunday, the day when the average person has finished earning enough money to pay their annual income taxes. The Tax Foundation, which does an annual report, says Connecticut’s freedom day is the latest in the nation. The Tea Party and other groups plan to rally on the Capitol steps Sunday afternoon to mark the occasion. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic and Republican legislative leaders will meet next week to discuss how to close a $2.3 billion budget deficit. The Tax Foundation says Mississippi has the earliest tax Freedom Day, marking the occasion on April 5.

COAST GUARD SEASONAL STATIONS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is opening seasonal stations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for the summer boating season. The Coast Guard says Station Scituate in Scituate, Massachusetts, opens Monday and Station Block Island in New Shoreham, Rhode Island, opens Friday. Another seasonal station, Station East Moriches in East Moriches, New York, is currently open. They are scheduled to remain open through Labor Day. The stations’ crews perform missions including search and rescue, maritime law enforcement and recreational boating safety.

WHITEHOUSE-LIEBERMAN

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — One of Rhode Island’s U.S. senators says he doesn’t think former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman should be the next FBI director. Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse told reporters Friday it’s his “strong opinion” that the next FBI director should have considerable federal law enforcement experience and shouldn’t be a politician or “even a recently recovering one like Joe Lieberman.” He says Lieberman is a “great guy, but not this job, not now.” President Donald Trump had said Thursday he was “very close” to naming someone to replace FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired on May 9. He has said Lieberman was among his top choices.