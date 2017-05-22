MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

STATION FIRE MEMORIAL PARK DEDICATED

(West Warwick, RI) — A memorial to the victims of the Station Nightclub fire in West Warwick is open. Yesterday’s ceremony dedicated the Station Fire Memorial Park on Cowesett Avenue to the 100 victims killed in the fire on February 20, 2003. The one-acre park includes granite monuments with the names and birthdays of every victim. Pyrotechnics used by the band, Great White started the massive fire.

MALLOY WON’T SUPPORT CASINO COMPETITION

(Hartford, CT) — Governor Dan Malloy says he will not support any bill that opens up Connecticut’s casino landscape to all bidders. Malloy says he would consider a measure to allow the state’s two Indian tribes that run casinos to expand. However, Malloy says he cannot allow anything to happen that would jeopardize the 260-million-dollars a year Connecticut receives from the tribal operators of Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. Their compacts require that the tribes be the only casino operators in the state.

RACES ON AT SPEEDBOWL

Management at the New London/Waterford Speedbowl announced that there is currently a working agreement in place for the venue to be leased for the 2017 racing season. They anticipate that racing will begin before the end of June. Details are scarce but they will post updated information on their official website and Facebook page as plans are confirmed. The opening of the racetrack this season was in question after NASCAR terminated its sanctions last month and employees resigned due to the arrest of owner Bruce Bemer for human trafficking.

PURSUIT CALLED OFF

Norwich Police investigate a one car accident on West Town Street last night. The vehicle had been involved in a police pursuit before officers terminated it due to speed and traffic conditions. The Ford Focus, with three occupants inside, struck the pursuing cruiser and a parked car in their attempt to evade police before the pursuit was called. When called to the accident it was determined by police that it was the vehicle involved in that incident. The driver and passengers were transported to Backus Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

PILOT PROGRAM OPERATING

Norwich and Stonington are the only Southeastern Connecticut towns participating in a pilot program for online campaign filing. Twenty municipalities of varying sizes are using the state’s electronic filing system instead of using town clerk’s offices. The goal is to eventually have approximately 98% of candidate and financial documents filed electronically.

PERMIT REQUIRED

The Stonington Community Center will now be required to obtain a permit to continue the replacement of four tennis courts. The Borough Planning and Zoning Commission is asking the center to appear at its June 13th meeting. Officials feel that the project is more extensive than they initially thought. Several neighbors have concerns and have obtained an attorney.

REFERENDUM IN THOMPSON

Thompson voters will go to the polls tomorrow as the town and education budgets go to referendum. If residents approve the budgets and the revenues stay as predicted the tax increase would be 2.76 mills. Like many towns, Thompson’s revenues from the state are still uncertain.

CLOSE TO A DEAL

Selectmen in Putnam continue discussions with the developer of the Cargill Falls project and both sides could be close to a memorandum of understanding, which they have been negotiating since 2015. When completed, the redevelopment will include apartments and commercial space, and will be fully powered by green energy.