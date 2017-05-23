TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

SCHOOL FUNDING RESTORED

The New London City Council has voted to restore one-million dollars that was cut from the city’s education budget proposal. The Finance Board approved that reduction last week, but city attorney Jeff Londregan ruled the board’s decision was invalid because only two of the five members actually voted. City councilor Don Venditto says he’s glad the council was able to restore the funding, even though it will lead to a tax increase. The education budget proposal now stands at 41-point-7 million dollars. The city council did sign off on a 750-thousand dollar reduction to the general government budget, dropping it to 48-point-3 million dollars.

DOG MAULING TRIAL STARTS

A woman who was mauled by several dogs in 2014 while working as a home health aide took the stand yesterday in the trial of dog owner Jenna Allen of Plainfield. Lynne Denning was the first witness and described the violent attack, which left her with permanent injuries. If convicted, Allen, who rejected a plea deal in February, could be sentenced to up to a year in prison and be required to pay fines for several infractions. The trial is scheduled to resume tomorrow in Danielson Superior Court.

BOROUGH BUDGET APPROVED

Voters in Jewett City approved the 2017-2018 proposed budget last night and their tax rate will decrease by approximately one mill.. With the passing of the budget, the borough will eliminate one of their Resident State Troopers. For the first time, towns are going to be required to pay 100% of resident state trooper costs.

NORWICH PROMINENT IN JUDICIAL NOMINATIONS

Two judicial nominees, one who grew up in Norwich, and one who currently resides in the city, appeared in Hartford yesterday at confirmation hearings before the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee. Superior Court Judge Nina Elgo was nominated for elevation to the State Appellate Court. Ernest Green Jr., a senior assistant public defender in Danielson, was nominated by the governor for a superior court judge position.

CRACKDOWN NETS ANOTHER DRUG ARREST

Norwich police arrest a Worcester, Massachusetts man wanted on federal narcotics charges. Thirty-four-year old Elias Escarraman was taken into custody last Monday while on Joseph Street in Norwich. Police say he threw away 2,000 bags of heroin, and tried to flee on foot, but was quickly subdued. He was arraigned in Hartford Federal Court. Escarraman was on supervised release for a 2014 narcotics arrest in Lowell, Massachusetts when he was apprehended on the new charges. The arrest is part of an FBI-lead crackdown on heroin-trafficking in Connecticut and Massachusetts.