WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE









HOUSE APPROVAL OF CASINO BILL UNCERTAIN

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – While the Connecticut state Senate has passed legislation allowing a new satellite casino to be built by the Mohegan and Mashantucket-Pequot tribes in East Windsor, it’s questionable whether the bill can clear the House of Representatives. Rep. Joe Verrengia, the Democratic House chairman of the legislature’s Public Safety Committee, has his doubts. The West Hartford lawmaker contends the legislation exposes the state to years of litigation and potentially puts Connecticut’s current casino revenue-sharing arrangement with the tribes at risk, despite assurances to the contrary. Verrengia says the politics surrounding the casino issue in the House is “all over the place.” Some lawmakers want to create a competitive process for a state casino license while others oppose expanded gambling in general. The Senate passed the tribal casino bill 24-12 Wednesday morning.

HOUSING AGREEMENT APPROVED IN NL

A key step has been made in getting residents relocated out of the troubled Thames River apartment complex in New London. The city’s Housing Authority has approved a 400-thousand dollar agreement with the New Haven Housing Authority to use that group’s expertise at providing assistance and counseling services for the Thames River tenants. The city has been trying to get the 360 residents into new housing and demolish the Crystal Avenue high-rises, which have been plagued with rats, insects, mold, and other unsafe and unsanitary problems. A demolition disposition application is expected to be submitted to federal officials by the end of next month.

NATIVE SON HONORED

Norwich’s 50th Native Son award recipient says he’s giddy about being honored. Doctor Michael Morosky is welcomed by some 100 family members, friends, civic and government officials Wednesday at the annual Native Son award luncheon at the Norwich Holiday Inn. The 67-year old chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs says the award means a lot to him. Morosky has, by his count, delivered 67-hundred-82 babies during his medical career so far. He’s also the head of surgery at Johnson Memorial, served as director of inpatient obstetrics at Hartford Hospital, and is a Clinical Associate Professor at the UConn Health Center in Farmington. He’s a 1968 Norwich Free Academy graduate, where he was also class president. The Norwich Native Son/Daughter award is presented annually to a city native who achieves success outside the local area. It’s sponsored by the city’s Rotary and Women’s clubs.

CEMETERY BODY ID

The identity of a deceased body found in a New London cemetery has been released. Police say 53-year old Glenn Cochrane was discovered behind a storage facility in the back end of Cedar Grove Cemetery on Broad Street. The body was reported around 8:30 Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected.

WESTERLY COMPANY TO APPEAL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Westerly company that a judge found to have discriminated against a woman when she was denied an internship because she uses medical marijuana to treat migraine headaches says it plans to appeal to the state’s highest court. The Superior Court judge’s decision released Tuesday found that the Westerly-based Darlington Fabrics Corp. had violated Rhode Island’s Hawkins-Slater Medical Marijuana Act, which prevents discrimination against card-carrying medical marijuana users. The complaint said Christine Callaghan, who was a University of Rhode Island graduate student, negotiated a paid internship with Darlington Fabrics in 2014 but lost it after disclosing she held a medical marijuana card. The case was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island. Darlington Fabrics’ attorney said Wednesday they will appeal to the state Supreme Court.

BODY FOUND ON RI TRAIN TRACKS

EXETER, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island State Police say Amtrak employees discovered a man’s body while conducting maintenance on the train tracks in Exeter. Police say the body of 45-year-old James Christodal was found in a wooded area around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police say Christodal’s death doesn’t appear to be suspicious. The cause is under investigation.