WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

SECOND CASINO BILL APPROVED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The state Senate took a big step on Wednesday in expanding gambling – approving a new satellite casino to be built by two Native American tribes in East Windsor. The measure passed 24 to 12 after debate, and still requires approval by the state House of Representatives and Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy. Malloy says this bill is the only casino measure he would consider signing. Supporters of the bill say it would create more than 1,200 permanent jobs, while opponents say the state is risking a legal problem by granting a monopoly on gambling to Native American tribes on nontribal land. Senators crossed party lines to vote for the measure, with both Democrats and Republicans voting in support of the bill.

SAVING CAMP HARKNESS

Despite the governor’s proposed budget plans that include the closing of Camp Harkness in Waterford, the Dept. of Developmental Services is working on a plan to keep it open this summer. The 104-acre state park serves those with physical and mental disabilities and their families. Some of the groups that run programs at the camp include Arc of New London County,United Cerebral Palsy and High Hopes Therapeutic Riding.

REIMBURSEMENT POSSIBLE

Groton could receive 80 percent reimbursement from the state for one of the school building projects approved at referendum in November. The town is eligible to request the grant based on school racial imbalance, but must have the recommendation of the Department of Administrative Services Commisioner and legislative approval to proceed. Groton officials expect to know by tomorrow if they can continue the process.

DRAWBRIDGE REPAIRED

Earlier this month, a lightning strike or power surge damaged the Niantic River Bridge’s electrical control system, preventing the bridge from opening “on-demand”. DOT maintenance crews have been able to manually open the bridge twice a day for boat traffic. A bad circuit board was discovered and replaced. On-demand operations will resume today.

BABY BORN ON HIGHWAY

Last evening, a woman in active labor had to pull over in Lebanon at the Route 2, Exit 22 commuter lot. Troopers were alerted by “Onstar” and dispatched emergency personnel to the location. An off duty trooper responded and helped with the child birth until the ambulance arrived. The mother was transported to Backus Hospital.