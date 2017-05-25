THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE









OSTEN ALLEGEDLY HIT BY SON-IN-LAW

A wild incident involving Sprague senator Cathy Osten leads to the arrest of her son-in-law. Police say it all began when 39-year-old Timothy Stahl got into a heated argument with his wife at their Scotland Road home on May 16th. Stahl was reportedly angry because his wife had called another man, who notified Norwich police that Stahl had been harassing him via telephone. When officers arrived at Stahl’s home, they heard a woman screaming inside. Police say Stahl and his wife were both drunk and had to be separated. State police were called to the scene, and they subsequently determined that Stahl had allegedly pushed Senator Osten to the ground during the altercation, spit on her, and kicked her in the back. Stahl was brought into custody and has since posted bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 13th.

LEDYARD MAN TO BE SENTENCED FOR KIDNAPPING

Months of pre-trial negotiations have led to a plea deal for a Ledyard man. 33-year old Christopher Mimms is to be sentenced July 26th to 10 years in prison and 10 years special parole, after pleading guilty under the Alford Doctrine to first degree kidnapping. Police say Mimms kidnapped the mother of his young daughter in April of last year, and hit her repeatedly in his Stonybrook Road home for more than 4 hours, with the girl present. The woman and daughter eventually fled, while Mimms and police then had a six-hour standoff before he surrendered. The Alford Doctrine means Mimms doesn’t necessarily admits guilt, but acknowledges he could be found guilty at trial.

STILL NO LIGHTHOUSE ACCESS

The latest attempt by the New London Maritime Society to gain public access to the Harbor Lighthouse has failed. The city’s planning and zoning commission denied a request by the group to change local regulations so that structures such as Harbor Light which are designated historic at the state or federal level should also receive such designation at the local zoning level. The move would help pave the way for the resumption of public tours of the lighthouse. Most of the opposition to the change comes from neighbors of Harbor Light, who claim it would bring more traffic, noise, and parking problems. One neighbor, Randy Wesschle, has a property line dispute with the Maritime group pending in court.

LOCAL CHORUS IS PSYCHED

The Ledyard High School Chorus will be singing backup vocals this weekend for singer Barry Manilow, who is performing to a sold out show at Foxwoods Resorts Casino this Saturday. Music director Russell Hammond says it’s a thrill for him and his students. Hammond said the students are excited and soaking up the entire “vibe”!!!

NEWTOWN FIRST SELECTMAN WILL STEP DOWN

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) – The top elected official in Newtown who led the town through the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, has announced that she will not seek re-election in November. Pat Llodra is finishing her fourth term as Newtown’s first selectman. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says Llodra will be remembered as a remarkable leader who brought stability, peace and unity to her community in its darkest hours. The 75-year-old Republican was a key figure in coordinating the town’s response to the December 2012 mass shooting that killed 20 children and six educators. She later testified before the Legislature about lessons learned in dealing with things such as the mental health needs of the community, the massive influx of donations and the overwhelming media coverage of the shooting.

NO CHARGES FOR NAKED PHOTOS

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) – Police say 14 children in Connecticut accused of sharing naked photographs and inappropriate text messages will not be charged. Authorities in Southington began investigating two weeks ago when an adult informed administrators at Joseph A. DePaolo Middle School that there were photos of naked people on a student’s phone. Police Sgt. Jeffrey Dobratz says they discovered that both students from that school and John F. Kennedy Middle School were sharing inappropriate text messages and photographs with each other through social media. Police say they have labeled the incident as a “delinquent act” and are referring the students to a juvenile review board, which is a community-based diversion program.

CIANCI TV

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The nephew of late Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci says the family has struck a deal to make his uncle’s life into a TV show. Brad Turchetta tells WLNE-TV that interest in Cianci is high due to the recently concluded podcast “Crimetown.” The podcast tells the story of Cianci’s rise as a mob-busting prosecutor who became mayor, then was forced from office twice due to felonies. Turchetta says the deal is with Beverly Hills, California-based 3 Arts Entertainment, and writers are working on a script for a pilot expected to be ready later this year. Turchetta has complained that “Crimetown” focused too much on Cianci’s troubles and not enough on the good he did during his more than two decades in office. Cianci died in January 2016.

STAY TO THE RIGHT IN RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The Rhode Island House of Representatives has passed a bill that would ban highway drivers from lingering in the left lane unless they’re passing another vehicle. The House voted 60-8 to pass the bill Thursday. It now moves to the state Senate. Proponents say it’s aimed at the “lollygagging” drivers traveling too slowly in the high-speed line, causing dangerous traffic conditions by angering other drivers who try to weave around them. It would affect driving on Interstate 95 and other major multilane highways. Violators could be subject to an $85 fine. Legislators who voted against the proposal say it would be hard to enforce and difficult to educate out-of-state drivers about the rules. I-95 corridor states Maine, Massachusetts and New Jersey have similar “keep right” laws.