FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

PASTOR GUILTY

A pastor from Clinton was found guilty in Middlesex Superior Court yesterday on sexual assault and other charges. Francisco Moran was a pastor with The Good Samaritan Church in Old Lyme at the time of his arrest in 2015. He was accused of sexually assaulting a female parishoner and her 15-year-old daughter. Moran was ordered to turn over his passport and is being held on $2 million bond. His sentencing date was not immediately available.

ONE STEP CLOSER

Groton is one step closer to receiving 80% state reimbursement for one of its three school construction projects. Superintendent Michael Graner was informed last evening that one of the school’s status was changed to a diversity school, which makes Groton eligible for the funding. Now, the legislature needs to pass the statewide school construction bill.

STATE RESTS

The state concluded their reckless endangerment case yesterday against a Plainfield woman whose dogs attacked a home health aide in 2014. Before wrapping , the prosecutor in the trial of Jenna Allen brought forth witnesses to attest to the violent behavior of the pack of Rottweilers. She then played the 911 call made after the mauling. Lynne Denning could be hear on the recording saying “I’m dying.” The defense is expected to begin and end its case today.

PROGRAMS RESTORED

In a special meeting following a two hour budget hearing in Preston last night, the Board of Finance voted to restore $80,000 to the school budget. During the public hearing, residents urged board members to do just that. After-school sports, elementary Spanish and other programs will now remain in place. The final budget will be presented at a June 8th town meeting and go to referendum for voters on June 20th.

FUNNY MONEY PASSED AROUND

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – Police say they’ve found a number of counterfeit $100 bills circulating around a local city. New London police say they are urging residents and businesses to be extra cautious in handling currency. Thirteen fake $100 bills have been seized already, and police are currently investigating a Monday incident involving counterfeit currency. No arrests have been made. The United States Secret Service, which investigates counterfeiting, has been notified and is assisting police with the investigation.