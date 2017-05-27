SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

AMERICAN RED CROSS SAFETY TIPS FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Often considered the cultural beginning of summer, Memorial Day offers a chance to swim, grill and get outside for many who have a long weekend coming up. But it pays to be mindful of safety while enjoying the holiday, and a news release from Nigel Holderby, regional spokesman for the American Red Cross, contained several suggestions for staying safe during the long weekend.

DRIVING SAFETY

» Be well-rested.

» Designate a driver if you plan to drink.

» Don’t follow other vehicles too closely.

» Don’t let your vehicle’s gas tank get too low.

» Carry a disaster supply kit in your trunk.

GRILLING SAFETY

» Never grill in a house, tent or camper.

» Make sure the grill stays away from overhanging branches, decks and other flammable objects.

» Never add charcoal or starter fluid when the coals have already been ignited.

WATER SAFETY

» Adults should actively supervise children in the pool.

» Always swim with a buddy in an area supervised by lifeguards.

» Know how to help someone struggling to swim without endangering yourself, when to call 911, and when and how to perform CPR.