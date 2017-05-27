SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

metaslider id=2921]
AMERICAN RED CROSS SAFETY TIPS FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Often considered the cultural beginning of summer, Memorial Day offers a chance to swim, grill and get outside for many who have a long weekend coming up. But it pays to be mindful of safety while enjoying the holiday, and a news release from Nigel Holderby, regional spokesman for the American Red Cross, contained several suggestions for staying safe during the long weekend.
DRIVING SAFETY
» Be well-rested.
» Designate a driver if you plan to drink.
» Don’t follow other vehicles too closely.
» Don’t let your vehicle’s gas tank get too low.
» Carry a disaster supply kit in your trunk.
GRILLING SAFETY
» Never grill in a house, tent or camper.
» Make sure the grill stays away from overhanging branches, decks and other flammable objects.
» Never add charcoal or starter fluid when the coals have already been ignited.
WATER SAFETY
» Adults should actively supervise children in the pool.
» Always swim with a buddy in an area supervised by lifeguards.
» Know how to help someone struggling to swim without endangering yourself, when to call 911, and when and how to perform CPR.
LEDYARD, Ct.- Police say the driver of a 2005 Audi refused to stop when clocked on radar speeding and struck two other vehicles on Shewville road as it led police on a chase through Ledyard and Gales Ferry. During the chase the operator threw a loaded 9mm pistol out the driver’s side window. A Ledyard police cruiser struck the rear of the Audi on rt 214 spinning it around before another cruiser accidentally crashed head-on into it causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Police took the driver, Jordan Lacey of Gales Ferry into custody without incident. There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the crash. Lacey faces several charges including possession of a pistol without a permit and was processed and held on a court set $250,000 bond. He appeared at court yesterday.
KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut State Trooper suffered minor injuries when his cruiser was struck early Saturday morning. Police said the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. along Interstate 395 southbound just north of exit 43. According to police, a Trooper was stopped with their emergency lights activated assisting the Department of Transportation with a traffic service in the left of three lanes when a vehicle traveling southbound enter the left lane and struck the cruiser. Police said the driver of the car, 25-year-old Stephanie Credit of Plainfield, along with the Trooper were taken to Day Kimball Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Credit was charged with operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol along with operating a vehicle without insurance and following to close. She was released on a promise to appear and is schedule to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court next month. Connecticut State Police continue to urge drivers to obey the “Move Over Law” which requires drivers to reduce their speed and move over one lane if safe to do so.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials are warning people not to take selfies with seals, no matter how tempting. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries office says seal pupping season is under way in New England and that means people might see seal pups on the beach during Memorial Day weekend. Officials say people and pets should stay at least 150 feet away from seals.
NEWBORN ABANDONED
DANBURY, Conn.— Police say they have identified the mother of a newborn boy whose umbilical cord was still attached when he was found alone behind a Danbury, Connecticut grocery store. Images made public of the baby found wrapped in women’s clothing helped lead police to the mother early Friday. She was taken to the hospital. The baby remains in the hospital.
WESTERLY CAR DEALERSHIP FIRE
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Seven cars were destroyed in an overnight fire at a Westerly car dealership. The Westerly Sun reports officials are investigating the cause of the early Friday morning fire at the Tasca Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership. Westerly Fire Chief John Mackay says firefighters were able to put out the fire in less than an hour.
RI WOMAN GETS 20 YEARS
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the death of a Massachusetts man whose body was found buried under newly poured concrete at her home. Michelle Morin was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to charges in the May 2015 killing of 60-year-old Domingo Ortiz, of Worcester.
SERIOUS MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
COLCHESTER, CT. – (WVIT) State police from Troop K responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 344 Windham avenue in Colchester around 5:20 friday afternoon involving a FedEx delivery truck and a motorcycle. The motorcycle operator identified as Vincent Paul Cormier sustained suspected serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital. The driver of the delivery truck Kendrick Marshall suffered minor injuries. The road was closed for a while. The case is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnesed the accident is asked to contact Trooper Lanati at 860 465-5400 ex 4014.