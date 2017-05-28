SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

CT STATE PARKS-MEMORIAL DAY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Steps made by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection last year to cut costs at Connecticut’s state parks will be in place for the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer season. But more spending reductions could be on the way after July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year, depending what happens with the new two-year state budget. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on how to cover a projected two-year, possibly $5 billion total deficit. Last June, DEEP announced a series of adjustments at state parks for the 2016-17 fiscal year that were supposed to save about $1.8 million. Those changes included closing three campgrounds with the lowest utilization rates, limiting lifeguard hours and reducing some maintenance.

RI STATE BEACHES OPENING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State beaches across Rhode Island are opening for the season. The state Department of Environmental Management says all state beaches will be open daily, beginning Saturday. Reduced parking fees remain in effect at state beaches for residents. Residents will pay $6 for weekdays, $7 for weekends and holidays and $30 for the season this year. Non-resident parking is double. Season passes will be available for purchase at all state beaches through Sept. 4. DEM says improvements are in progress at several state recreational facilities in anticipation of this year’s summer season.

HILLFEST A SUCCESS

GRISWOLD — An all-day music festival brought the community out to Veterans Memorial Park in Jewett City Saturday to kick off the Memorial Day weekend. The Bulletin reports the first Hillfest 2017 offered free admission to check out six local bands on two stages; 30 vendors, including food trucks; and, for the first time in the borough, beer and wine at a public event.

NEWTOWN SHOOTING-OFFICIAL STEPS DOWN

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — The woman in Newtown’s highest elected office has announced she will step down, five years after she helped lead the community through the aftermath of the Sandy Hook school shooting. Pat Llodra said her decision was a difficult one. The 75-year-old Republican will not seek a fifth term in November. She says her love of the job never waned, even when the town was devastated and overwhelmed after 20 children and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

DOUBLE SHOOTING

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a double shooting has left one man dead. Officers responded to a report of gunfire just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday in New Haven. Police say two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police say 27-year-old Norman Boone, of New Haven, was pronounced dead. The second victim is in serious condition.

CT CATFISH STOCKINGS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it has stocked 24 bodies of water across Connecticut with one of the most sought after freshwater game fish species in the country: the Channel Catfish. DEEP says approximately 15,800 “cats” have been stocked in ponds and lakes. It marks the 11th consecutive year Connecticut has stocked the species. Anglers will have approximately 5,800 adult fish, averaging 12-to-18 inches in length, and about 10,000 juvenile fish, averaging nine-to-12 inches in length, to choose from. DEEP says stocking the larger fish provides an immediate opportunity to catch the popular fish, while stocking the smaller fish provides a cost-effective investment in future catfish fishing. DEEP says the agency has had success using the same approach to develop fisheries for northern pike and walleye.

RI SHELLFISHING BAN

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state Department of Environmental Management has announced that it has expanded access to parts of Rhode Island waters considered prime shellfishing areas. The department says restrictions on portions of Upper Narragansett Bay were lifted at sunrise Saturday. All of Cormorant Cove on Block Island is now open to shellfishing for the first time in a decade. The seasonal closure of Greenwich Bay has been eliminated. Michael McGiveney, the president of the Rhode Island Shellfisherman’s Association, tells The Providence Journal the move is a “game-changer.” The newspaper reports that parts of the upper Bay had been closed at times of heavy rain due to fears of contamination from tainted runoff. DEM officials say the state and the Narragansett Bay Commission have made “incredible progress” in cleaning up Rhode Island’s waters.