MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

HUMAN TRAFFICKING RING-RACETRACK FATE

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — A small Connecticut racetrack and the drivers who compete there have become collateral damage in a sex trafficking case. The New London-Waterford Speedbowl, which has been in operation since 1951, in in danger of not opening this season. NASCAR pulled its sanctions last month after 63-year-old owner Bruce Bemer was arrested in an investigation into the sex trafficking of boys with mental illnesses. Bemer is charged with patronizing a trafficked person. His attorney has asked the public not to rush to judgment. He’s due in court Tuesday. The track postponed its planned May 6 opening. Officials released a statement last weekend on Facebook saying a lease deal was in the works that would allow racing. That post quickly disappeared. Speedbowl spokesman Chuck Corsey called it premature.

CREWS RESPOND TO DANIELSON INJURY

DANIELSON, CT (WFSB) – Emergency personnel responded to a person that fell at Ross’s Cliff in Danielson on Sunday. Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications spokesperson, Travis Irons told Channel 3 that a person suffering from serious injuries was transported via LIFESTAR to a Rhode Island Hospital. The call for help was reported at 2:47 p.m. and crews cleared the scene shortly before 5 p.m. Irons said the operation was a technical rescue as crews were required to bring the patient from the cliff ledge to an accessible spot for transport. Crews are investigating to determine a reason for the fall.

ROUTE 66 CRASH

Route 66 in Portland, known as Portland-Cobalt Road, or the “ledges,” was closed in the area of Depot Hill Road while crews responded to a single car crash. Officials from the East Hampton Fire Department said the male driver reportedly rolled his car down the embankment, which officials called a 50 ft. drop, on Sunday night around 7 p.m. The road reopened just before 11 p.m. The Life Star emergency helicopter was called and responded to the scene to transport a patient to Hartford Hospital, fire officials said.

CLINTON RAID

CLINTON, CT (WFSB) – A large crowd of police cruisers from the Clinton and Madison Police Departments has gathered outside of two neighboring homes on Sunday evening. Along a quiet River Rd in Clinton, police cruisers and officers from Major Crimes Unit have been seen entering and exiting two houses on Sunday with equipment and flash lights. Police have yet to address the media with requests for information.

SAFE HAVEN LAW

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The abandonment of a newborn in Danbury is putting a renewed focus on Connecticut’s Safe Haven law. The baby boy, with its umbilical cord still attached, was found alive Wednesday behind a grocery store. The state Department of Children and Families says parents of 31 babies have legally relinquished custody of newborns by using the 2000 law that allows them to drop off the child at any emergency room.

GRISWOLD – URBAN ACT GRANT

GRISWOLD — The Bulletin reports Griswold town leaders announced that they have the green light to officially pursue funding through the Urban Act Grant. Over the last four years, Griswold has received state funding from the Small Town Economic Assistance Program. The program, which is only available to non-distressed communities, allows a town to apply once per year and allots half-a-million dollars at a time. With the Urban Act, which is funded by state general obligation bonds rather than state appropriations, a town must be considered a distressed community in order to be eligible, but there isn’t a cap on how can be applied for. The town has had several projects waiting in the pipeline that need to be funded and finished — the idea is that they would receive funding help from the Urban Act Grant. Some of these projects have been awaiting funding for years.

CLAM RESEARCH

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A fisheries science center is funding research projects designed to learn more about a pair of valuable ocean clams. The work will concern the ocean quahog and surf clam, which are clams of high economic value that are fished along the East Coast. They are popular in chowders and other seafood dishes. The Science Center for Marine Fisheries is funding the research as part of $200,000 it is allocating for a host of fisheries research projects.

GOV. RAIMONDO ON SECURITY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has established a board to advise her on homeland security and cybersecurity issues. The Democratic governor signed an executive order creating the state’s first Homeland Security Advisory Board Thursday.

IMMIGRANT STUDENTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Immigrant students without legal status in the United States are making a last-ditch pitch for legislation that would make them eligible for institutional financial assistance at state-run colleges and universities in Connecticut. A coalition of higher education institutions, labor groups, faith leaders and community organizations is scheduled to appear with students Wednesday at a state Capitol news conference to urge the General Assembly to pass the bill before this year’s legislative session adjourns on June 7. This marks the fourth year that advocates have pushed for the bill.

RI – TAX CREDITS STRATEGY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo’s strategy of using tax credits to spur Rhode Island’s economic development could create nearly 1,500 new jobs promised by 17 companies that have signed deals with the state. The Democrat’s efforts include some clear wins, such as new high-tech branch offices for General Electric, Johnson & Johnson and Virgin Pulse. But some state legislators are wondering if it’s time to scale back the incentives to meet other budget priorities.

RI – MEDICAL MARIJUANA

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Some medical marijuana proponents in Rhode Island are seeking to expand the number of dispensaries in the state. The Providence Journal reports that state law currently allows for up to three dispensaries. A proposal that would double that number has been discussed at hearings held by state House and Senate committees but it’s unclear whether it will be addressed this session.