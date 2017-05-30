TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

HIKER FALLS TO HIS DEATH

KILLINGLY, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut environmental authorities say a man who fell about 100 feet from a cliff while hiking at Ross Pond State Park has died. Environmental Conservation Police say 37-year-old Merton Hart III, of Killingly, was hiking with his wife, another person and his three young children when he fell just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Police say Hart had been hiking along the top of a rocky overlook above a pond and fell to a rocky hillside below. Police say he was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital where he died early yesterday. Authorities are investigating.

BUDGET VOTE TONIGHT

The proposed 2017-2018 Plainfield budget will go to referendum this evening. Voters will decide whether to approve the amended plan. The original budget was rejected earlier this month and the Board of Finance made several changes leading to a 1.47 mill increase instead of a 2.93 increase. The vote will be held at 7 p.m. at a town meeting at Plainfield Town Hall.

NORWICH REMEMBERS

Despite gray skies and the threat of rain, Norwich residents were on hand to pay respect yesterday, watching the annual Norwich Area Veteran’s Council’s Memorial Day Parade and attending a ceremony on Chelsea Parade. U.S. Representative Joe Courtney and other officials spoke after the parade. Courtney spoke in tribute of two Norwich natives who lost their lives in service to their country.

STUDY UNDERWAY

The Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments is undertaking a study in the region to see how communities are sharing services and ways that they can collaborate in the future. Local officials facing fiscal challenges could benefit from shared services. The final report and presentation on the findings are expected by the end of the year.

FORT STAGE DEBUTS

The new concrete performance and event platform completed at Fort Trumbull in April was used for its’ debut event over the weekend. A Memorial Day concert by the U.S. Coast Guard Band took place on Sunday. The Friends of Fort Trumbull donated $10,000 and raised another 12 grand to pay for the stage. Park officials will be able to rent out the platform and have two wedding parties booked for the summer.

PARK TO BE DEDICATED

A public dedication and a ribbon cutting will take place Thursday evening for the Mystic Runners Park. A small park with granite benches and an outdoor shower was created near the entrance of Kelleys Place, the running shoe store in Olde Mistick Village that was run for many years by the late Olympian and Boston Marathon winner John Kelley and his wife Jessie. A plaque will be installed in the park on Thursday at 6:30. A fun run at 6 p.m. precedes the ceremony.