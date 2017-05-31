WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

FIGHTING ADDICTION

A local group that’s working to create a coordinated response to the opioid epidemic has released a comprehensive action plan. Members of the New London Opioid Action Team met with Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday to discuss their ideas. New London Human Services Director Jeanne Milstein says the primary goal is to create a network of treatment resources that allows addicts to seek help immediately. Supervisor in Special Projects in Population Health for the Ledge Light Health District Jennifer Muggeo says execution of the opioid action plan is not contingent on federal funding. The action team is hoping to secure 235-thousand dollars. The money would be used, in part, to hire a full-time project coordinator and create an electronic referral system for treatment. Ruggeo says her colleagues are also focused on stigma reduction, education and awareness, and making the opiate antidote narcan more available in the community.

BUDGET VOTE TONIGHT

New London is holding a special City Council meeting this evening at five at City Hall for a final vote on its 2017-2018 budget. The proposal is a combined $90.05 million, which would increase the tax rate by more than 9%, increasing the mill rate to 44.26. The general government budget would be increased and the education budget decreased.

REJECTED AGAIN

More than 300 Plainfield voters were at the Town Hall auditorium last night and once again voted to reject the proposed 2017-2018 budget, which would have translated to a less than a 1.5 mill increase to the tax rate. Several weeks ago, spending plans that would have meant a 2.93 mill increase were also rejected. The Finance Board will make further adjustments before presenting another proposal to residents on June 6th.

TRIAL CANCELLED

An assault trial that was to have begun yesterday in New London Superior Court was instead cancelled as the victim himself was arrested for assault earlier this month. Ryan Hebert of Uncasville was arrested in February of 2016 for second degree assault in the beating of Timothy Stahl of Sprague. On May 16th, Stahl was arrested for allegedly attacking his mother-in-law, First Selectman and State Senator Cathy Osten. The charges against Hebert will be dropped in 13 months if no new evidence is discovered.

RAZING PROTEST

The owner of the River Mill in Thompson is planning to raze a portion of it and officials in the town are hoping to prevent the demolition, which would affect the oldest part of the mill. Town Planner Mary Ann Chinatti says the mill is on the national register of historic places, is structurally sound and that there is no justification for it coming down. An informational meeting will be open to the community at the Thompson Public Library tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

RENT CHECKS LIFTED

STONINGTON, CT (AP) – Police say a Rhode Island man is facing charges after he allegedly stole several rent payments left by tenants at a local inn. Officers were called to the Elm Tree Inn in Pawcatuck after staff complained of someone breaking into the office. Officers using surveillance camera footage have identified 41-year-old David Hazard as the suspect. Hazard told police he was trying to get his own rent money, however video showed several other tenants making deposits. Police say at least $310 should have been in the safe, but it was found empty. Police say Hazard was taken into custody Friday. He is facing charges for burglary, larceny and criminal mischief. Court records show Hazard has previously pleaded not guilty to two other larceny-related charges this year.